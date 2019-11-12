Tamil Nadu woman hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole

Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family. (Photo: NDTV)

Chennai: A 30-year-old woman who was riding a scooter was hit by a truck on Monday morning after she tried to avoid a flagpole of the AIADMK on a highway in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, reported NDTV.

The woman has been identified as Anuradha Rajeswari and suffered serious fractures on both her legs after the heavy vehicle’s front right wheel ran over them. She has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family.

The same truck had also hit another man who was riding a motorcycle. He suffered injuries on his hand and knee.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rajeswari's family has alleged the AIADMK hoarding was put up on Avinasi Highway to welcome Chief Minister E Palaniswami, who was in Coimbatore on Monday. "The police are covering it up," the woman's uncle Sivan told NDTV.

The police, however, told NDTV, "The driver has confessed that he was speeding as his owner had asked him to come fast. The flagpoles were erected on the sandy side of the road. There is no way they could have reached the right lane of the highway. We have filed a case only against the truck driver."

The family disagreed with the police version.

The accident happened despite a public outcry in September over the death of a techie in Chennai who was run over by a truck after a hoarding put up by a local leader of the ruling AIADMK fell on her.

In September, a 23-year-old Subashree, a software engineer was killed in Chennai after an illegal hoarding fell on her, following which she was hit by a water tanker. She was rushed to a hospital and was declared brought dead. She was on her two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when an unauthorised life-size hoarding knocked her down. In seconds, a tanker her hit her scooter, injuring her on her head.

Read | Chennai techie run over by truck after AIADMK leader's hoarding falls on her

Earlier, the Madras High Court has ordered no political hoardings would be allowed on roads due to safety concerns. The Tamil Nadu government had approached the court before Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese Xi Jinping seeking permission for putting up hoardings to welcome the leaders. Though, the court directed the government to comply and refrained from putting up banners or hoardings on the highway.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.