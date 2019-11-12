Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 Tamil Nadu woman hit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu woman hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 12, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 10:33 am IST
The same truck had also hit another man who was riding a motorcycle. He suffered injuries on his hand and knee.
Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family. (Photo: NDTV)
 Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family. (Photo: NDTV)

Chennai: A 30-year-old woman who was riding a scooter was hit by a truck on Monday morning after she tried to avoid a flagpole of the AIADMK on a highway in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, reported NDTV.

The woman has been identified as Anuradha Rajeswari and suffered serious fractures on both her legs after the heavy vehicle’s front right wheel ran over them. She has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

 

Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family.

The same truck had also hit another man who was riding a motorcycle. He suffered injuries on his hand and knee.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rajeswari's family has alleged the AIADMK hoarding was put up on Avinasi Highway to welcome Chief Minister E Palaniswami, who was in Coimbatore on Monday. "The police are covering it up," the woman's uncle Sivan told NDTV.

The police, however, told NDTV, "The driver has confessed that he was speeding as his owner had asked him to come fast. The flagpoles were erected on the sandy side of the road. There is no way they could have reached the right lane of the highway. We have filed a case only against the truck driver."

The family disagreed with the police version.

The accident happened despite a public outcry in September over the death of a techie in Chennai who was run over by a truck after a hoarding put up by a local leader of the ruling AIADMK fell on her.

In September, a 23-year-old Subashree, a software engineer was killed in Chennai after an illegal hoarding fell on her, following which she was hit by a water tanker. She was rushed to a hospital and was declared brought dead. She was on her two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when an unauthorised life-size hoarding knocked her down.  In seconds, a tanker her hit her scooter, injuring her on her head.

Read | Chennai techie run over by truck after AIADMK leader's hoarding falls on her

Earlier, the Madras High Court has ordered no political hoardings would be allowed on roads due to safety concerns. The Tamil Nadu government had approached the court before Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese Xi Jinping seeking permission for putting up hoardings to welcome the leaders. Though, the court directed the government to comply and refrained from putting up banners or hoardings on the highway.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: aiadmk, tamil nadu, car accident, e palaniswami, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan will be out on Tuesday from the Central Prison Vellore on parole. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan to be out on parole today

The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here. (Photo: File)

We will succeed, says Sanjay Raut after Shiv Sena fails to form govt in Maha

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)

Prez Kovind accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)

1 militant killed, 1 Indian soldier injured in J&K's Ganderbal encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prez Kovind accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)

1 militant killed, 1 Indian soldier injured in J&K's Ganderbal encounter

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)

'Academic emergency' at varsity, says JNU students, demands VC's removal

The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an

Suspended IAS officer, arrested over scribe's murder, drove car 'carelessly'

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested in connection with the death of a journalist after his car knocked him down in August. (Photo: File)

KSRTC says ‘bring your own bottle’, passengers say cheers!

A file photo of Bring Your Own Bottle campaign
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham