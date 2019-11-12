Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 Suspended IAS office ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Suspended IAS officer, arrested over scribe's murder, drove car 'carelessly'

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Transport Minister AK Saseendran made this statement in the House while replying to query on accident which had claimed life of KM Basheer.
IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested in connection with the death of a journalist after his car knocked him down in August. (Photo: File)
 IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested in connection with the death of a journalist after his car knocked him down in August. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested in connection with the death of a journalist after his car knocked him down in August, was driving 'carelessly' according to a police report, the Kerala Assembly was informed on Monday.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran made this statement in the House while replying to a query on the accident which had claimed the life of KM Basheer, a 35-year-old journalist of a Malayalam newspaper, on August 3.

 

However, the Minister did not say if the police report had mentioned the officer, who had been suspended after the incident, being in an inebriated state or not while driving.

Following the accident, the driving licences of Sriram and his woman friend Wafa Firoze, who was in the car with him at the time of the mishap, were suspended for a year, the Minister said.

Some eye-witnesses of the accident had in their statements to the police mentioned that the IAS officer was allegedly in a drunken state and the car was driven in a very rash manner when it hit Basheer who was on his motorcycle.

Sriram, who was director, Surveys, and is under suspension since August, had in his explanation to Chief Secretary Tom Jose earlier said he had not driven the car at the time of the accident and had not consumed liquor.

The officer was arrested on August 3 nearly 17 hours after the luxury car driven by him while returning from a private party, hit Basheer killing him on the spot.

The Minister also informed the House that about Rs 6.25 crore has been collected so far as fine since October 26 when the new Motor Vehicle rules came into effect in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sriram venkitaraman, ak saseendran, journalist, car accident, km basheer
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar talks to reporters on Maharashstra crisis. (Photo: ANI)

'Wait and watch policy for BJP': Sudhir Mungantiwar on Maha govt formation

Cochin Cancer Research Centre

CCRC doesn’t know how qualified its pathologist is

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy takes on V-P, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Raju Kage

Raju Kage quits BJP, eyes Kagwad Cong ticket



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KSRTC says ‘bring your own bottle’, passengers say cheers!

A file photo of Bring Your Own Bottle campaign

Bengaluru: CBI finds benami property worth Rs 200 crore?: IMA

I Monetary Advisory (IMA)

Bengaluru: State to introduce millets in mid-day meals in 2020

Also, the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued a directive to all the state governments to include millets in their mid-day meal programmes, considering that these grains are rich in nutritional content such as calcium, iron, protein and fibre. (Representational Image)

O Panneerselvam awarded global rising star

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday honoured with the 'International Rising Star of the Year-Asia' award at the 'Global Community Oscars, 2019-the Ninth Annual Congressional Awards Gala' in Chicago.

Bengaluru: Draped in history... Weaving a revolution for women

Pavithra Muddayya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham