Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 Shiv Sena to file se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena to file second petition in SC if President's rule imposed

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
He said the party lawyers have received no response from the apex court registrar for the request of giving urgent hearing Tuesday itself .
"We will file a second petition today itself if the President's rule is imposed in the state," Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the first petition on behalf of Shiv Sena, told PTI. (Photo: ANI)
 "We will file a second petition today itself if the President's rule is imposed in the state," Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the first petition on behalf of Shiv Sena, told PTI. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena will file a second petition in the Supreme Court if the President's rule is imposed in Maharashtra, a party lawyer said on Tuesday.

"We will file a second petition today itself if the President's rule is imposed in the state," Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the first petition on behalf of Shiv Sena, told PTI.

 

He said the party lawyers have received no response from the apex court registrar for the request of giving urgent hearing Tuesday itself on its first petition in which the party has sought quashing of the Governor's Monday decision not to give three days time to submit letter of support for government formation in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shiv sena, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Three people -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl in 2017. (Photo: Representational)

'Politically-influenced police officers submitted weak report in Walayar rape case'

Enthused by the Supreme Court verdict, the secretary of the trust, Kishore Kunal, had earlier announced here that the Patna-based religious body will contribute Rs 10 crore for the construction of a temple for Ram Lalla. (Photo: Representational)

Patna's Hanuman mandir to soon start kitchen for Ram temple devotees

According to the sources, there have been instances recorded by the local police and intelligence agencies where leaders of terror outfits have gone back to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to lack of ground support in the region. (Photo: Representational Image)

Massive combat ops in Kashmir by forces have broken backs of terrorist org

'This is unashamedly dishonest & politically motivated,' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

Maha guv made 'mockery' of Constitutional process: Cong on Prez rule recommendation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi leaves for Brazil to attend 11th BRICS summit

The theme of this year's summit is economic growth for an innovative future. (Photo: ANI)

Scorpion over Shiv Linga remark: Bailable warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor

In October 2018, Tharoor had stoked a controversy by invoking a news article where an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'scorpion sitting on a Shivling'. (Photo: File)

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to chair cabinet meeting ahead of his departure for BRICS Summit

A BRICS MoU between Trade and Investment Promotion agencies is expected to be signed. The summit will end with a joint declaration. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham