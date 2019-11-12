Militant killed in encounter in Bandipore

A statement issued by the police said, “As they (security forces) approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter”. (Representational image)

Srinagar: A second militant was killed in the fire fight raging in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern Bandipore district since Sunday morning.

The police officials here said that fighting broke out between a group of militants and the security forces in Bandipore’s Ladoora village after a joint team of J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group, the Army and Central Reserve Police Force laid siege to it to conduct searches.

They said that the operation was launched on specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

A statement issued by the police said, “As they (security forces) approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter”.

It may be noted that while one militant was killed on Sunday itself, his accomplice was gunned down on Monday morning.

Sources also said that the identity of the slain militants is being ascertained.