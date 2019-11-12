Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 Lata Mangeshkar hosp ...
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised for pneumonia

Published Nov 12, 2019
According to sources, she was brought to the hospital at around 1.30 am Monday.
Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (90) was admitted to privately-run Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday after she complained of breathlessness.

According to sources, she was brought to the hospital at around 1.30 am Monday. It was later found that she had developed pneumonia and left ventricular failure. Mangeshkar is in critical condition and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. However, she is responding to treatment and the doctors are hopeful she will fully recover.

 

The hospital authorities said she is under observation and her condition is currently stable. It’s just a matter of three to four days and she will be fine, they said.

Meanwhile, Ms Mangeshkar’s family issued a statement on her behalf which reads, “She had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked into Breach Candy Hospital to prevent any more infection.”

“Lata didi is still in the hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow (Tuesday). We thought it’s better to treat her at a hospital because of the viral infection so she is there for today (Monday),” Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha told a news agency.

Mangeshkar is the recipient of a slew of awards including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She is an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for a wide array of Hindi films. Mangeshkar, who belongs to a prominent musical family, has also composed music and produced a handful of films.

The indefatigable Mangeshkar recorded her last song this year. Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki was released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army.  

Her last full album in 2004 was Veer Zaara when she was 75.

Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.

