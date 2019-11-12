Koraput: Dog bites cobra to pieces to save master’s family

While all family members came out of the house after seeing the snake, ‘Doggie’ suddenly jumped on the reptile and bit it into two pieces. (Representational image)

Koraput: A brave pariah dog named ‘Doggie’ saved six members of his master’s family by fighting off a cobra that had entered into the house. The pet severed a giant cobra and prevented the family from being its victims. The incident took place at Powerhouse Colony in Jeypore town of Koraput district, reports said on Monday.

The cobra had entered into Shankar Prasad Tripathy’s house at around 3 pm on Sunday. While all family members came out of the house after seeing the snake, ‘Doggie’ suddenly jumped on the reptile and bit it into two pieces.

The fight lasted around 30 minutes. Half of the cobra’s body was lying on the ground. The snake was battling for life with its severed body hanging from a structure for a few hours. Later, it succumbed.