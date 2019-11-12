Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 Kollam: Girl's ...
Kollam: Girl's relatives allege torture on IIT campus

A letter from IIT Madras expressed deep regret on the "death of first-year degree student with humanities department."
A suicide note recovered from the girl's possession is with the police that registered a case based on a petition by her twin sister Aisha Latheef.
 A suicide note recovered from the girl's possession is with the police that registered a case based on a petition by her twin sister Aisha Latheef.

Kollam: Relatives of the Kollamite who committed suicide at IIT Madras have alleged that she took the extreme step because of mental torture she faced on the campus.

Her sister filed a complaint regarding this with a local police station in Kotturpuram there.

 

Meanwhile, the body of Fathima Latheef, 19, was brought to her hometown in Kilikolloor and laid to rest on Monday after autopsy procedures at Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai.She was an integrated MSc student at the IIT's humanities and social science department. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel room on Saturday morning.

Fathima is the daughter of Abdul Latheef, of Keelomthara Veedu, Priyadarshini Nagar at Randamkutty in Kilikolloor.

A suicide note recovered from the girl's possession is with the police that registered a case based on a petition by her twin sister Aisha Latheef. According to the relatives, a teacher and a group of students mentally harassed the girl, and it was affecting her academic performance. They remember Fathima as a bright student who secured admission emerging first in an entrance test conducted by the centre last year.

A letter from IIT Madras expressed deep regret on the "death of first-year degree student with humanities department."

Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)


