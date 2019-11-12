Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 Delhi's air qua ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality worsened again and slipped into 'severe' category

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 11:34 am IST
At 9:36 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 414. The AQI at Bawana, Wazirpur, Anand Vihar and Rohini was 445, 442, 442 and 440 respectively.
Delhi's air quality worsened again and slipped into the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning. (Photo: File)
 Delhi's air quality worsened again and slipped into the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality worsened again and slipped into the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning.

At 9:36 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 414. The AQI at Bawana, Wazirpur, Anand Vihar and Rohini was 445, 442, 442 and 440 respectively. According to the government air quality monitoring service SAFAR, the city's air quality was in very poor category on Monday which turned to severe by the evening. The average AQI stood at 360 on Sunday.

 

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI in Noida was 436, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 445. Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad recorded AQI of 436, 365 and 404 respectively.

On Monday, most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the 'severe' category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

With the winter setting in, a dip in the minimum temperature makes the air cold and heavy leading to accumulation of pollutants close to the ground.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi, air quality, severe, aqi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday slammed Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony and for allegedly seeking to present the Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. (Photo: File)

BJP's Anil Vij slams Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan, demands apology

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan will be out on Tuesday from the Central Prison Vellore on parole. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan to be out on parole today

The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here. (Photo: File)

We will succeed, says Sanjay Raut after Shiv Sena fails to form govt in Maha

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)

Prez Kovind accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We will succeed, says Sanjay Raut after Shiv Sena fails to form govt in Maha

The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here. (Photo: File)

Prez Kovind accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu woman hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole

Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family. (Photo: NDTV)

1 militant killed, 1 Indian soldier injured in J&K's Ganderbal encounter

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)

'Academic emergency' at varsity, says JNU students, demands VC's removal

The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham