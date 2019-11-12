Babri Masjid panel official questions verdict

Dr Ilyas contended that the court had accepted that the mosque was constructed in 1528 and its demolition was unfortunate.

Hyderabad: Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas, co-convener of the Babri Masjid Committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute has created doubts in the minds of the minority community and shaken their confidence in their constitutional position.

Dr Ilyas, who is also president of the Welfare Party of India, was addressing the media here on Monday. He said, “Our party believes that the Constitution upholds the secular and plural ethos of the country. It guarantees equality to every religious and cultural entity and to every individual even if he/she belongs to a micro minority. The Supreme Court has through its judgment imposed majoritarian supremacy and belief, surpassing the legal framework.”

Dr Ilyas said the verdict is devoid of reasoning, disappointing, self-contradictory, against the spirit of the Constitution.

Dr Ilyas contended that the court had accepted that the mosque was constructed in 1528 and its demolition was unfortunate. It admitted that the Archaeological Survey report did not mention that a temple existed on the site.

Dr Ilyas argued that the plaintiff entered in the suit in 1989 and claimed that Lord Ram was born at the place where the central dome of the Masjid stood, and the court has accepted this baseless claim and handed over the site.