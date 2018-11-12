search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delay by UPA in finalising MMRCA process necessitated Rafale deal: Govt to SC

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
Document said proposal to buy MMRCA was sent from IAF to government and tenders for 126 fighter jets were issued by India 2007.
India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore. (Photo: File)
 India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delay by the UPA government in finalising the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) process led to adversaries inducting 4th and 5th generation jets and there was an urgent need to "arrest the decline" in the number of IAF fighter squadrons, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.

This was stated in the document which the Centre made public to justify the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

 

Giving the sequence of events on the Rafale deal, the document said a proposal to buy MMRCA was sent from the Indian Air Force to the government and tenders for 126 fighter jets were issued by India 2007.

"During this long period of inconclusive 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) process, our adversaries inducted modern aircraft and upgraded their older versions. They acquired better capability air-to-air missiles and inducted their indigenous fighters in large numbers. Further, they modernised and inducted aircraft with advanced weapon and radar capabilities," said the document submitted to the apex court.

Also Read: Rafale deal: Centre provides document on decision process to petitioners

It said that as per available information, "adversaries inducted more than 400 fighters (equivalent to more than 20 Squadrons) during the period from 2010 to 2015".

"They not only inducted 4th Generation Aircraft but also inducted 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft. The combined effect of our own reducing combat potential and our adversaries enhancing their combat potential made the situation asymmetrical and extremely critical. An urgent need was felt to arrest the decline in the number of fighter squadrons in IAF and enhance their combat capabilities," the Centre said.

It said that an intent was brought out for acquisition of 36 Rafale jets (two squadrons) in "fly-away" condition, on terms which would be better than conveyed by Dassault Aviation in the process which was already underway.

"In the case for procurement of 36 Rafale aircrafts, all the requisite steps i.e. preparation of Services Qualitative Requirements (SQR), Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), Technical Evaluation and acceptance of technically qualified platform, commercial negotiations by Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC) and approval of Competent Financial Authority (CFA) as per requirement of Defence Procurement Procedure 2013 have been followed," the document said.

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.

...
Tags: upa, rafale deal, medium multi-role combat aircraft (mmrca), indian air force (iaf), supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior spied; reveals new dashboard design

Updated Audi Q7 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout
 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
 

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

The old woman was helped by her son as she visited the polling booth set up near her house. (Photo: ANI)
 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt mulling all-party meet ahead of annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala

Kerala government is likely to convene an all-party meeting to discuss various matters relating to the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

Retail inflation cools to year-low of 3.31 per cent in October

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.7 per cent in September 2018 and 3.58 per cent in October 2017. (Representational Image)

PM Modi inaugurates first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi on River Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on at India's first multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river during its inaugural function, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

'What will you mourn for?': Biplab Deb justifies dropping May Day holiday

The Tripura government in a notification on November 3 had said that government employees would be allowed to avail any four holidays chosen by them out of a list of restricted holidays during 2019. (Photo: File)

Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts

Saudi Arabia had said the kingdom would cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham