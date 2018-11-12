search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Tragic loss to country', 'great asset to BJP': Leaders pay tribute to Ananth Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 12, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Union Minister Ananth Kumar died at 2 am on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar was battling lung cancer for several months. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Ananth Kumar was battling lung cancer for several months. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who was battling lung cancer for several months, died at 2 am on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, expressed their grief over Kumar’s death.

 

Expressing his sadness over Kumar’s death, President Kovind said saying the passing of the "veteran" parliamentarian was "a tragic loss” to public life in the country and particularly for the people of Karnataka."

 

 

PM Modi also expressed his grief and said Ananth Kumar was "a remarkable leader" who "went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion".

 

 

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said Ananth Kumar "was a great asset to the BJP organisation".

 

 

 

BJP president Amit Shah also took to Twitter and remembered Ananth Kumar as a “remarkable administrator”. He said Kumar’s death has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that cannot be filled soon.

 

 

 

Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences to Kumar's family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

 

 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she was "pained" to know about Ananth Kumar's death. "His death is a personal loss for me," she tweeted.

 

 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "absolutely shocked and pained" by Ananth Kumar's death. He added that Kumar’s death is a big loss for the BJP and also a personal loss for him.

 

 

 

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she felt "deep sense of grief" on hearing about Kumar’s death.

 

 

Former Karnataka chief minister and current minister in the Modi government, Sadananda Gowda, said it was "unbelievable" that his "friend, brother Ananthkumar is no more".

 

 

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said that Kumar will be “remembered as able administrator and a grass root leader”.

 

 

 

Expressing his sadness, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he has lost a “great friend” in Ananth Kumar’s death.

“He was a value based politician, who made significant contribution to country as MP and Union Minister. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and his followers to endure this loss,” Kumaraswamy added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Kumar had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics and will be always remembered for his good work.

...
Tags: ananth kumar, ram nath kovind, pm modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
 

The largest brain-like supercomputer has been switched on

Neuromorphic computing uses large-scale computer systems containing electronic circuits to mimic these spikes in a machine. (Photo: manchester.ac.uk)
 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ananth Kumar, Bengaluru’s most loved MP, known for his political expertise

He is widely credited for implementing Neem Coated Urea and setting up of Jan Aushadhi Kendras with focus on affordable quality health care. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chhattisgarh polls LIVE: IED blast reported as voting on in Maoist belt

Polling began in eight more seats an hour later. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Union Minister Ananth Kumar passes away at 59 in Bengaluru

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Kumar passed away from complications following cancer and infections, BJP office said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

160 ultras waiting to infiltrate: Paramjit Singh

The Pakistan Army and the ISI's complicity in planning infiltration and terror attacks is evident and it continues,

Two RLSP MLAs meet JD(U) vice-president

Prashant Kishor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham