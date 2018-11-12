Fantastic! Ex-minister on run, nobody knows where she is: SC raps Bihar

Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before it on November 27 and explain why former cabinet minister Manju Verma, accused in Arms Act case, has not been traced.

"Fantastic! ex-cabinet minister (Manju Verma) on the run, fantastic. How could it happen that ex-cabinet minister is absconding and nobody knows where she is? You (Bihar government) realise the seriousness of the issue that ex-cabinet minister is not traceable. It’s too much," observed Justice Madan B Lokur.

"We are quite shocked that former cabinet minister can not be traced by the police for over a month. We would like the police to tell us that how such an important person is not traceable. Director General of Police to appear before us," the apex court said.

The Supreme Court has set November 27 as the next date for hearing.

On November 1, the Bihar police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Manju Verma after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.