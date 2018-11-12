search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fantastic! Ex-minister on run, nobody knows where she is: SC raps Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 12, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
'We are quite shocked that former cabinet minister can not be traced by the police for over a month,' SC said.
Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before it on November 27 and explain why former cabinet minister Manju Verma, accused in Arms Act case, has not been traced.

"Fantastic! ex-cabinet minister (Manju Verma) on the run, fantastic. How could it happen that ex-cabinet minister is absconding and nobody knows where she is? You (Bihar government) realise the seriousness of the issue that ex-cabinet minister is not traceable. It’s too much," observed Justice Madan B Lokur.

 

"We are quite shocked that former cabinet minister can not be traced by the police for over a month. We would like the police to tell us that how such an important person is not traceable. Director General of Police to appear before us," the apex court said.

The Supreme Court has set November 27 as the next date for hearing.

On November 1, the Bihar police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Manju Verma after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.

...
Tags: bihar shelter home rape case, bihar shelter home rapes, maju verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

The old woman was helped by her son as she visited the polling booth set up near her house. (Photo: ANI)
 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
 

The largest brain-like supercomputer has been switched on

Neuromorphic computing uses large-scale computer systems containing electronic circuits to mimic these spikes in a machine. (Photo: manchester.ac.uk)
 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

The old woman was helped by her son as she visited the polling booth set up near her house. (Photo: ANI)

‘After 52 years of electoral politics, now no election’: Sharad Pawar

'Perhaps, the elections fought and won in college were the foundation of my 52 years of electoral politics in Parliament and the (Maharashtra) Assembly,' Sharad Pawar said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Unhappy with BJP's seat sharing plan, Upendra Kushwaha meets Sharad Yadav

In a tweet, Kushwaha described the meeting as a courtesy call. (Photo: ANI)

Air India pilot who failed alcohol test for second time grounded for 3 years

Earlier, Arvind Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the DGCA for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab | @arvind.kathpalia)

Probe report on exiled CBI chief handed to SC, next hearing on Friday

On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham