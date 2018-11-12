search on deccanchronicle.com
Sonia Gandhi, chief party panel to finalise list of candidates

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 12, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Senior leaders are rushing to Delhi to lobby for tickets for their followers.
Hyderabad: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will head another meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee on Monday to finalise the list of candidates for the Telangana state elections.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leaders will be present at the meeting that will be held in Delhi. 

 

The committee had earlier decided on 74 constituencies and the rest would be finalised on Monday. It is learnt that there might be some changes in the earlier decided candidates due to the protests and other developments.

The party expects to announce the list by the evening. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their winnability.

Senior leaders are rushing to Delhi to lobby for tickets for their followers. Even at this late stage, the aspirants are hopeful of getting a seat.

Some leaders like former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah are fighting for their own seats, amid speculations that they may be dropped or their seats given to allies. There is still no word on the constituencies being given to the Mahakutami allies.

Some leaders were confident that they would top the list but were uncertain if their seats would stay with the Congress or be given away to the allies.

...
