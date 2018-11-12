Rehab yoga safe, inexpensive

The patients were randomised to undergo a structured Yoga-CaRe programme comprising meditation, breathing exercises and selected heart friendly yoga poses in addition to life style advices.

Hyderabad: A yoga-based rehabilitation programme was found to be safe and feasible and has significantly improved the quality of life after cardiac surgery, according to a five-year study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session.

The patients were randomised to undergo a structured Yoga-CaRe programme comprising meditation, breathing exercises and selected heart friendly yoga poses in addition to life style advices.

The control group received usual life style advice.

Dr Ambuj Roy, Professor of Cardiology at the AIIMS, said, “The trial demonstrated that, Yoga-CaRe is safe, feasible and significantly improves quality of life, and return to daily activities similar to that before the heart attack.”

Among those patients who attended at least 10 or of more of the planned 13 yoga training sessions, the Yoga-CaRe programme was efficacious in improving clinical outcomes by reducing death and lowering hospitalisations suggesting a potential dose-response relationship.

Professor Prabhakaran, Vice President of the Public Health Foundation of India and Principal Investigator of the study said, “The Yoga-CaRe Trial, the largest trial on Yoga as well as cardiac rehabilitation, has shown the potential of yoga to be an alternative to the conventional CR programs and address the unmet needs of cardiac rehabilitation for patients in low-and middle-income countries. It is safe, relatively inexpensive, does not need an elaborate infrastructure, culturally acceptable and improves quality of life.”

Professor Sanjay Kinra, Head, Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Co-Principal Investigator of the study said that improvements in cardiac care mean that most people nowadays survive a heart attack and the focus thus has shifted to improving quality of life of survivors of heart attacks so that they can readjust better after such a catastrophic event.

This major trial of yoga carried out with the highest scientific standards highlights the potential of traditional practices to play a complementary role in provision of medical care, particularly given the high costs of managing chronic conditions, Kinra said.

The programme is designed to be accepted by people of all religions/sects and is safe for the patients.