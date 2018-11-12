search on deccanchronicle.com
PM pays tribute to jawans who fought in WW1

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:33 am IST
He said, India remembers its brave soldiers who fought in WW I.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tributes to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and said the country reiterates its commitment towards world peace so that the trail of death and destruction caused by wars does not occur.

“Today, as we mark one hundred years since the end of the horrific First World War, we reiterate our commitment towards world peace and pledge to work to further an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood so that the trail of death and destruction caused by wars does not occur,” he said in a series of tweets.

 

He said, India remembers its brave soldiers who fought in WW I. “This was a war in which India was not directly involved yet our soldiers fought world over, just for the cause of peace,” the prime minister said.

Modi recalled that he had the honour of paying tributes at the Neuve-Chapelle Memorial in France and at the memorial in Israel’s Haifa, places associated with India’s role in World War I.

