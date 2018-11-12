search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi inaugurates first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi on River Ganga

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
PM Modi received the country's first container cargo transported on inland waterways from Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on at India's first multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river during its inaugural function, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on at India's first multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river during its inaugural function, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India's first multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river in his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi and received the country's first container cargo transported on inland waterways from Kolkata.

The first consignment containing food and beverage had set sail from Kolkata in the last week of October.

 

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, who is also the MP of the neighbouring Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.

This is the first of the four multi-modal terminals being constructed on the National Waterway-1 (river Ganga) as part of the World Bank-aided Jal Marg Vikas project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,369.18 crore, which will be equally shared between the Government of India and the World Bank.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Varanasi, the Prime Minister was given a detailed presentation of the waterways and watched a short film on the viability of the waterways between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal.

According to an official statement, the Centre's Jal Marg Vikas Project aims at developing the stretch of the river between Varanasi and Haldia for navigation of large vessels weighing up to 1,500 tonnes to 2,000 tonnes. Its objective is to promote inland waterways as a cheap and environment-friendly means of transportation, especially for cargo movement.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is the project implementing agency. The project entails construction of three multi-modal terminals (Varanasi, Sahibganj and Haldia), two inter-modal terminals, five roll-on-roll-off (Ro-Ro) terminal pairs, new navigation lock at Farakka in West Bengal, assured depth dredging, integrated vessel repair and maintenance facility, differential global positioning system (DGPS), river information system (RIS), river training.

...
Tags: varanasi, pm modi, india’s first multi-modal terminal, yogi adityanath, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior spied; reveals new dashboard design

Updated Audi Q7 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout
 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
 

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

The old woman was helped by her son as she visited the polling booth set up near her house. (Photo: ANI)
 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
 

The largest brain-like supercomputer has been switched on

Neuromorphic computing uses large-scale computer systems containing electronic circuits to mimic these spikes in a machine. (Photo: manchester.ac.uk)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'What will you mourn for?': Biplab Deb justifies dropping May Day holiday

The Tripura government in a notification on November 3 had said that government employees would be allowed to avail any four holidays chosen by them out of a list of restricted holidays during 2019. (Photo: File)

Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts

Saudi Arabia had said the kingdom would cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day. (Photo: File)

Telangana assembly polls: BJP rules out support to TRS if it falls short of numbers

BJP fought the 2014 assembly elections in alliance with the TDP, winning five seats in the 119-member House. This time it's going it alone. (Representational Image)

SC declines to entertain PIL to make rape gender-neutral offence

The top court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Criminal Justice Society of India, through advocate Ashima Mandla, contending that Section 375 violates Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution as it does not account for rape of men and Transgender persons. (Photo: File)

'Those seeking bail giving certificate to Modi': PM attacks Gandhi family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a poll rally in Bilaspur ahead of the second phase polling in Chhattisgarh on November 20. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham