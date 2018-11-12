MIM is ignoring TRS, BJP plans: Kanhaiya Kumar

Hyderabad: JNU students union former president Kanhaiya Kumar said no single party could defeat the BJP alone and like-minded secular parties should form an alliance to fight against the BJP. He asked Congress leadership to come forward with to unite secular forces and form an alliance in every state.

Speaking at the Maulana Azad Day celebrations organised by the minorities department of the TPCC, Dr Kumar that the common people were realising that the TRS and the BJP were the same but the MIM could not understand “this simplest thing”. He alleged that there was an understanding between the two parties that the BJP would rule at the Centre and the TRS in the state. “People vote for you hoping that you will fight against the BJP. Is supporting the TRS not cheating the people who trusted you?” Dr Kumar asked the MIM.

Dr Kumar said the BJP was “fooling the Hindus” on the Ram temple issue. “They are not serious, they are doing politics on the issue. The BJP has not done any remarkable work, that’s why they are stoking the Ram Mandir Issue,” he alleged. He said the people must not get embroiled on the issue of changing the names of cities. “They want to entangle you in such silly issues to implement their own agenda,” he said.

He asked whether the recommendations of the Sachar Committee and the Kothari Commission on the uplift of Muslims would be implemented or not. “You are talking about the rights of the people, why you are not implementing the recommendations? You are talking about modernisation of madrasas, who is opposing it? You are deceiving the Hindus on madrasas. You have failed to fulfil your promises therefore, you are raising the Ram Mandir issue,” he alleged.