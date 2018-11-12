search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Gandhi Bhavan turns battlefront

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Nov 12, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Congress workers protest against leadership to secure tickets for their leaders.
Congress workers being administrated saline after they have been on strike for three days demanding that Congress leader Rathod Ramesh should not be given Khanapur MLA ticket. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Congress workers being administrated saline after they have been on strike for three days demanding that Congress leader Rathod Ramesh should not be given Khanapur MLA ticket. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the state Congress, has turned into a protest zone, thanks to indefinite hunger strikes, relay fasts and dharnas being conducted by party leaders and activists to press their various demands onto the leadership.

The situation is so bad that the main entrance of the building has been kept closed for the last few days. 

 

Police has deployed constables at Gandhi Bhavan, in addition to the private security that the party had hired earlier.

Party workers from Khanapur continued their indefinite hunger strike for the third day at Gandhi Bhavan demanding that a ticket be given to their leader Azmeera Hari Naik instead of Mr Ramesh Rathod who joined the party recently. 

A man climbs a tree demanding Malkajgiri ticket for Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar. — P. SurendraA man climbs a tree demanding Malkajgiri ticket for Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar.  (Photo: P. Surendra)

Doctors performed health tests on them to assess their medical condition.

Party workers from Malkajgiri were staging a protest demanding that the decision of the party to give the seat to the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) as part of the Mahakutami seat adjustments be withdrawn immediately.

Apart from this, party workers from various constituencies such as Vemulavada and Patancheru arrived at the party headquarters and demanded that tickets be issued to their leaders Mohan Reddy and J. Ramesh.

Party leaders from Warangal East are worried that the ticket is being issued to a person in the granite business. 

They have approached the high command in Delhi and requested that the ticket not be issued to outsiders by marginalising party workers.

Telangana State Congress leaders are now worried as the situation is going out of their hands and the protests may intensify after the Congress announces its list of candidates. 

The high command plans to talk with leaders who are unhappy and try to pacify them.

Tags: gandhi bhavan, dharnas, ramesh rathod, telangana jana samiti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




