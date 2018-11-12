search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Deoband issues fatwa against bride being carried by uncle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Nov 12, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 1:07 am IST
The fatwa claims that carrying the bride to the palanquin by male members of her family can “give birth to lust”.
The fatwa was issued in a response to a query by a Muzaffarnagar-based man.
 The fatwa was issued in a response to a query by a Muzaffarnagar-based man.

Lucknow: A fatwa issued by renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has banned the tradition of a bride being carried to the palanquin by her maternal uncle.

The fatwa claims that carrying the bride to the palanquin by male members of her family can “give birth to lust”.

 

The fatwa was issued in a response to a query by a Muzaffarnagar-based man.

“A man cannot lift his fully grown niece, it is certainly not acceptable in the eyes of Muslim law. There is always a danger of destruction of such relationship if this activity leads to the birth of lust in either of the two,” the fatwa said and added that it would be better if the bride’s mother accompanied her to the palanquin.

The seminary further said that the practice of lal khat prevalent in Muslim weddings was a foreign concept borrowed from “non-Islamic belief”.

Lal khat is a decorated invitation card that a woman’s family sends to the groom’s side. The bench was quoted as saying, “Instead, it should be a normal letter or postcard or intimation by phone call. This activity must be abandoned.”

...
Tags: fatwa, darul uloom deoband




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India top pilot failed pre-flight alcohol test, grounded: Official

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments on the matter. (Representational Image)

India concerned by modernisation rate in neighbourhood, says Air Force chief

'IAF is well equipped to take on threats which occur from across border, be it in realm of sub conventional or other domains,' Danhoa said. (Photo: PTI)

Unofficial Hyderabad Metro Rail apps mislead people

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad stares at e-waste scare

GHMC

PM Modi benefitting 'friends' with 59-minute loan scheme: Congress

Prime Minister Modi launched a new facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside a slew of measures for the sector, which, Vallabh said, incidentally has been battered for a long term due to demonetisation in November 2016. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham