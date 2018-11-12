Probe report on exiled CBI chief handed to SC, next hearing on Friday

On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday submitted its preliminary probe report relating to exiled CBI Director Alok Verma in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court.

The top court has taken up the CVC report on record and fixed pleas of Alok Verma and NGO Common Cause for hearing on November 16.

Interim CBI Director M Nageswar Rao also filed a report on decisions taken by him since October 23 as head of the agency.

On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Verma within a period of 2 weeks.