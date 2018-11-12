search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Probe report on exiled CBI chief handed to SC, next hearing on Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 12, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
The top court has fixed pleas of Alok Verma and NGO Common Cause for hearing on November 16.
On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday submitted its preliminary probe report relating to exiled CBI Director Alok Verma in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court.

The top court has taken up the CVC report on record and fixed pleas of Alok Verma and NGO Common Cause for hearing on November 16.

 

Interim CBI Director M Nageswar Rao also filed a report on decisions taken by him since October 23 as head of the agency.

On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Verma within a period of 2 weeks.

...
Tags: cbi, cvc, supreme court, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
 

The largest brain-like supercomputer has been switched on

Neuromorphic computing uses large-scale computer systems containing electronic circuits to mimic these spikes in a machine. (Photo: manchester.ac.uk)
 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pneumonia may kill over 1.7 million children in India by 2030: Study

The report also shows that more than four million of these deaths -- over a third -- could be easily averted with concerted action to improve rates of vaccination, treatment and nutrition. (Representational Image)

EC issues notification for Telangana Assembly elections

Nominations would be accepted from November 12 to 19 while date for scrutiny of papers has been fixed on November 20. Last date for withdrawing nominations is November 22. (Photo: File)

‘Appeals coming up in January’: SC declines urgent Ayodhya hearing

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said it had already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January. (Photo: File)

Akshay Kumar, Badal father-son duo summoned in Punjab sacrilege cases

Actor Akshay Kumar's name was mentioned in Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege incidents. (Photo: File)

‘Tragic loss to country', 'great asset to BJP': Leaders pay tribute to Ananth Kumar

Union Minister Ananth Kumar was battling lung cancer for several months. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham