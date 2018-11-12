BJP files plaint against ‘funds misuse’ by N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The BJP lodged a complaint against AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with AP and Telangana states Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan. BJP national spokesperson and MP (Rajya Sabha) G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Mr Narasimhan in Vijayawada on Sunday. He complained about the misuse of public money for personal and TD agenda by Mr Naidu.

He announced that the BJP plans to file a petition in the court against Mr Naidu for misusing public money. He alleged that Mr Naidu was using public money for his personal interests. He alleged misuse of Central government funds to the tune of Rs 1,53,000 crores by the TD government and demanded that Mr Naidu account for the use of these funds. He asked youth of the BJP Yuva Morcha to highlight TD corruption and the failures of Mr Naidu among people during the BJP’s to be launched house-to-house campaign.

After meeting Mr Narasimhan, Mr Rao joined the BJP Yuva Morcha meeting at Guntur on Sunday. He claimed that the BJP led Union government had fulfilled most assurances given to the residuary AP state. He alleged that Mr Naidu had failed to provide drinking water to the people of his own Assembly constituency of Kuppam.