search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Gali Janardhan Reddy in jail for 4th time in seven years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G MALAGI
Published Nov 12, 2018, 6:16 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 6:16 am IST
Reddy, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore iron mining scam in Ballari.
Mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the bribery case, at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday for a health check-up (Image DC)
 Mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the bribery case, at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday for a health check-up (Image DC)

Ballari: Beleaguered mining baron and former BJP minister Gali  Janardhan Reddy who was arrested on Sunday after marathon questioning by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a multi-crore Ponzi scam case, has gone behind bars for the fourth time in the past seven years.

Reddy, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore iron mining scam in Ballari, was earlier behind bars for about 41-months or almost three and a half years. The son of a police head constable, he rose to become a political heavyweight in state politics post the 1999 Lok Sabha election in Ballari which was fiercely fought between former AICC President Mrs Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader Ms Sushma Swaraj.

 

Soon after quitting as minister in the BJP government in November 2011 after his indictment in former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde's report on illegal iron ore mining, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Hyderabad had arrested him on September 5, 2011 and put him in Chanchalaguda central prison in Hyderabad.

The CBI had then arrested him on charges of illegal mining allegedly carried out by the Reddy owned M/s Obulapuram Mining Corporation in Ballari Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh bordering Karnataka. 

The second arrest of Reddy too was conducted by the CBI, Bengaluru on March 1,  2012.  Here, CBI officials were probing the  Reddy owned M/s Associated Mining Company's mining illegalities following the directions of the Supreme Court.  Reddy and his personal aide K Mehfuz Ali Khan, who were under judicial remand and lodged in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda jail, were taken on a transit warrant by a escort party to Bengaluru for their production before a CBI court in Bengaluru. The court then remanded him to Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru.

After languishing for three and a half years in the Bengaluru jail, Mr Reddy was released on  January 23,  2015 on conditional bail granted by the apex court. Though he was free, Reddy was directed by the apex court not to visit his hometown Ballari and Anantapur and Kadapa where his Obalapuram Mining Company is situated and also asked to surrender his passport to the court.

For the third time, on  November 20, 2015, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Lokayukta arrested Reddy for his alleged involvement in the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port. The state government had directed the SIT to probe the illegal export of 50,000 tonnes of iron ore by mining firms under the patronage of Reddy and his aides, including two lawmakers, Mr Nagendra and Mr BS Anand Singh, who have now  switched over to the Congress party.

Despite, BJP stalwarts including party national president Mr Amit Shah claiming ahead of the 2018 assembly polls that the party has "nothing to do" with Mr Reddy, the latter has been trying to influence party affairs in the Ballari region.

...
Tags: central crime branch, ponzi scam, gali  janardhan reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

160 ultras waiting to infiltrate: Paramjit Singh

The Pakistan Army and the ISI's complicity in planning infiltration and terror attacks is evident and it continues,

Two RLSP MLAs meet JD(U) vice-president

Prashant Kishor

BSF officer dies in blast by Maoists

This was the fourth IED blasts in Bastar in the last two weeks.

Air India top pilot failed pre-flight alcohol test, grounded: Official

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments on the matter. (Representational Image)

Mahakutami will bag 80 seats: Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham