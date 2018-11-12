search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India pilot fails alcohol test, grounded

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 12, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Mr Kathpalia was to operate the Air India’s AI-111 flight to London from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.
“He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded,” the official said.
 “He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded,” the official said.

Mumbai: National carrier Air India on Sunday grounded its director (operations) captain A.K. Kathpalia after he allegedly failed the mandatory pre-flight breathalyser test in Delhi, a senior airline official said.

Mr Kathpalia was to operate the Air India’s AI-111 flight to London from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. He was earlier  grounded for a similar offence.

 

“We have grounded captain A.K. Kathpalia as he failed twice in the breath analyser test. He was to operate the London flight from New Delhi, but he failed to clear the pre-flight alcohol test,” the official said.

“He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded,” the official said.

Air India spokesperson was unavailable for comments on the matter. Rule 24 of the aircraft rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

It’s not the first time that Mr Kathpalia has been found to be alcohol positive. Earlier, his flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight. He was subsequently removed from the post of executive director, operations. However, he was later appointed to the post of director (operations) in Air India Ltd for a period of five years.

...
Tags: air india




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant star in India's thrilling finish

Shikhar Dhawan got to his eighth T20I fifty, taking just 36 balls to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India top pilot failed pre-flight alcohol test, grounded: Official

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments on the matter. (Representational Image)

India concerned by modernisation rate in neighbourhood, says Air Force chief

'IAF is well equipped to take on threats which occur from across border, be it in realm of sub conventional or other domains,' Danhoa said. (Photo: PTI)

Unofficial Hyderabad Metro Rail apps mislead people

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad stares at e-waste scare

GHMC

PM Modi benefitting 'friends' with 59-minute loan scheme: Congress

Prime Minister Modi launched a new facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside a slew of measures for the sector, which, Vallabh said, incidentally has been battered for a long term due to demonetisation in November 2016. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham