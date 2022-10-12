Telangana police tops in national ranking: Home Minister

KARIMNAGAR: In matters of maintenance of law and order and providing better services to the people, the Telangana police received several national awards and rewards and stood as “number one”, Home Minister Md Mohmood Ali said on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating a police station at Godavarikhani and a police welfare centre and community hall in Anthargam mandal, constructed at a cost of `8.4 crore in Peddapalli district.

Ali said that after the formation of Telangana state, better police services are being provided to the people. New buildings are constructed for police stations with advanced facilities under the Citizen- Friendly Policing Scheme, he said.

The minister said the government is providing modern vehicles to the police personnel and constructing new buildings for police stations. It also formed She Teams for protection of women alongside the establishment of Barosa centres. With all these, the Telangana police are rendering better services to the people and cops are gaining their trust, he said.

Under the supervision of DGP Mahendar Reddy, and utilizing advanced and modern technology, the Telangana Police is showing the way to the police in other states in the maintenance of peace and harmony and for protection of law and order in the state, he said.

Some 64 per cent of the total CCTV cameras installed across the country was in Telangana state. Because of this, the crime rate has come down. The chief minister allotted the highest, 33 per cent reservation for women in the police department, he informed.

Minister Koppula Eshwar, MP Venkatesh Netha, DGP Mahendar Reddy, police housing corporation chairman Damodar Gupta, MLA Chander Patel, ZP chairman Putta Madhukar, police commissioners Chandrasekhar Reddy and Satyanarayana and district collector Sangitha Satyanarayana were present.