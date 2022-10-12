  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2022 Floods cut off over ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Floods cut off over 35,000 people in 3 districts of Assam and Arunachal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2022, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 8:37 pm IST
A man carries his belongings through a flooded area after heavy rains in Morigaon district of Assam. (File photo/AFP)
 A man carries his belongings through a flooded area after heavy rains in Morigaon district of Assam. (File photo/AFP)

GUWAHATI: In what may be called third wave of floods, more than 35,000 people of at least 46 villages have been inundated in Assam’s three districts — Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur following the incessant rains in Assam and frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

A high alert has been issued for the low-lying areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh with the Siang river in spate, following incessant rains over the last few days.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that six relief distribution centres were opened to provide relief materials to the affected people, including 8,378 children.

The authorities, keeping a close watch on the deteriorating flood situation, said that an embankment at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur has been damaged, while roads in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been badly affected.

Pointing out that there have been reports of erosion at many places of Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, and Sonitpur districts, the authorities in its flood bulletin said that  the Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, predicted that rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in various places in 21 districts during the next two days.

It is significant that the state had witnessed one of the worst deluges earlier this year, with floods and landslides claiming 199 lives so far.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during a meeting on flood management in Guwahati on Friday, said that a meeting with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Power and the state government would soon be convened to look at measures to include more flood moderation storage reservoirs along with hydro projects in Assam to mitigate floods in the state.

Mr Shah who said that Centre was committed to make Assam flood-free in next five years recently said that the state government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the state and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during monsoon.

Pointing out that heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has also added to the flood situation in catchment areas of Assam, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh are also keeping a close watch on the flood situation.  

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu has appealed to the people living in the flood-hit areas to refrain from venturing into the river. He, however, asked people not to panic as the water resources and disaster management departments are keeping a close watch on the situation. “Any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance,” he said.

...
Tags: assam floods 2022


Latest From Nation

Revanth Reddy campaigns for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi along with mandal incharge Mohammed Ali Shabbir in Chandur. (DC)

Revanth vows to adopt Munugode if Congress comes to power

Organs of Vemula Sudarshan Chowdary, a brain-dead student from Guruzala mandal in Andhra Pradesh, are being transported to the recipient hospital with the support of the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Police Department from Manipal to Mangaluru via Green Corridor.

Brain-dead AP youth's father donates his son's organs

The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Govt to give Rs 22,000 cr grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

Under the annulled section, a person posting offensive content could be imprisoned for up to three years and also fined. (Representational image/AFP)

No citizen can be prosecuted for posting offensive content under IT Act, says SC



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maiden Pharmaceuticals asked to stop production of cough syrup

Haryana health minister Anil Vij (ANI)

Mig 29K develops technical snag, pilot ejects safely

The Indian Navy's Mig 29 aircraft.(Representational: PTI file image)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. (PTI)

Modi hails pillars of technology, talent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->