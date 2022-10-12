Brain-dead AP youth's father donates his son's organs

Organs of Vemula Sudarshan Chowdary, a brain-dead student from Guruzala mandal in Andhra Pradesh, are being transported to the recipient hospital with the support of the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Police Department from Manipal to Mangaluru via Green Corridor.

UDUPI: Vemula Sudarshan Chowdary, a brain-dead student from Guruzala mandal in Andhra Pradesh, gave a new lease of life through organ donation.

Sudarshan was severely injured in a road accident at Manipal on October 9 and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, for treatment.

Sudarshan was declared brain dead by a panel of expert doctors as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 officially twice at an interval of six hours on October 11.

When the patient did not show any signs of recovery or regain consciousness despite best efforts from the doctors, Sudarshan's father Alekha Prasad expressed willingness to donate his son's organs to save the lives of other needy patients.

As per Jeevasarthakathe, SOTTO, Bangalore protocols, the liver was sent to KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, lungs to Aster CMI, Bengaluru, and a kidney to AJ Hospital Mangalore. Another Kidney, corneas/eye balls, and skin were retained by Kasturba Hospital Manipal for the registered patients to save the lives of needy patients.

The harvested organs were transferred to the recipient hospital with the support of the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Police Department from Manipal to Mangaluru via Green Corridor.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Avinash Shetty thanked the Vemula family.