Tamil Nadu to get 25.84 TMC Cauvery water

The next meeting of the Water Management Authority has also been planned to be convened in another 10 days, an official press release said. Representational Image. (ANI)

Chennai: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee urged Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s due of 25.84 TMC feet of Cauvery water, besides making available the mandatory 14 TMC feet water at Biligundlu before October 30.

Attending a meeting of the Committee, presided over by its Chairman Navin Kumar, at Delhi on Monday, State PWD additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena, complained that Karnataka had not released water in the Cauvery despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority ordering it to do so twice.

Sandeep Saxena, who was a special invitee for the meeting that was attended by many other officials from the State and also from Karnataka, made it clear that 25.84 TMC feet water was pending release as per the orders of the Management Authority.

So the Regulation Committee ordered that the water be released immediately besides making available the 14 TMC water at Biligundlu by October 30.

The next meeting of the Water Management Authority has also been planned to be convened in another 10 days, an official press release said.