Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2021 Odisha capital turns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha capital turns COVID hotbed, night curfew back

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Oct 12, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Khurdha district continued to report the highest single-day cases with 208 persons contracting the virus in the last 24 hours
The state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20. (Representational image: Twitter)
 The state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20. (Representational image: Twitter)

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar has turned out to be a hotbed of Covid-19 infections as the city currently has a little over 40 per cent of the state’s total active cases. This was informed by state director of health services, Dr Bijay Mohapatra, on Monday.

Concerned over the high caseload in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining city Cuttack, the state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20.

 

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities, shops and malls shall remain open from 5 am to 8 pm from October 11 to 20.

“All religious festivals, festivities and functions shall be held/ celebrated/ observed as per the guidelines issued by the state government on August 9,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi.
The state on Tuesday reported 448 fresh cases, taking the state’s Covid-19 caseload to 10,32,144. The newly infected persons included 59 below 18 years of age. Of the total fresh cases detected from 27 districts, 259 are quarantine cases and 189 local contacts.

 

Khurdha district continued to report the highest single-day cases with 208 persons contracting the virus in the last 24 hours. Cuttack district recorded 48 fresh cases.

A total of 63,887 samples were tested on Monday. The Test Positivity Rate for the day was recorded at 0.70 per cent.

While the total number of active cases stood at 5,087, as many as 10,18,749 persons have recovered from the disease. With six more new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the state shot up to 8,255.

“The second wave is yet to be over... A few days ago, the government of India even said that the second wave is still in prevalence in several parts of the country. However, one positive thing is that the cases aren’t showing any upward trend here,” said the health director Dr Mohapatra.

 

Stating that lives are more important than festivals, the director said, “We have been continuously telling for the last three months that there is a need to avoid gatherings during the festive season. The virus will spread if there is overcrowding.”

...
Tags: covid update, odisha covid-19 restrictions, night curfew
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Horoscope 12 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Officials claim that pipelines to a length of 2,165 kilometres of the total 2,179 km are complete. The fact of the matter is that work is pending over 100 kms. There is no MB water supply in 90 per cent of the villages in Sujathanagar mandal. — Representational image/DC

Safe drinking water from Mission Bhagiratha remains a pipedream

Cleaning and sanitation are very good at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple. Archakas have been found following traditions in performing rituals. Naivedyams and prasadams are prepared in hygienic conditions in adherence with standard safety procedures. — Representational image/PTI

12th Century AP shrine to get ISO 9001-2015 certification

The nomination papers of three persons having the same name as BJP nominee Etala Rajendar (in image) —including Emmadi Rajendar, Eppalapalli Rajendar and Esampally Rajendar — were rejected for not producing proper documents. — Representational image/DC

Papers of 3 ‘E. Rajendar’s rejected

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India never had more decisive government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

India-China talks fail to resolve dispute
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->