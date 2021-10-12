MAA elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu says Chiranjeevi wanted him to drop out of contest

Hyderabad: Fresh from his victory, Vishnu Manchu, president-designate of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), on Monday said he had been asked by Chiranjeevi to step aside so that Prakash Raj could be elected unopposed.

In the remarks that could set off a storm in Tollywood, Manchu said in his first press meet, “Chiranjeevi uncle suggested that everyone unanimously elect Prakash Raj as president of MAA, and asked me to step aside and withdraw my candidature. However, my father (Mohan Babu) wasn't keen on the proposal, and hence we went ahead with the elections," Vishnu said.

The comment was seen as further acknowledgement of the widening battle between the Kamma and Kapu communities, against the backdrop of Chiranjeevi’s efforts to establish his supremacy in the industry.

That is believed to have led to Chiranjeevi getting Prakash Raj to contest the election. While Chiranjeevi remained outwardly nonchalant about it, his brother Naga Babu was seen operating on his behalf with provocative comments.

Mohan Babu, veteran actor and Vishnu’s father, said no matter how many times people had provoked him, he maintained a dignified silence. "But my silence doesn't mean I am inefficient," he said.

His remarks came a day after Chiranjeevi, at a film function, asked who was responsible for the chaos for the MAA election. The remark was seen as being directed at Vishnu-Mohan Babu for not giving up the contest.

Prakash Raj quit the association earlier in the day as did Naga Babu. Both said they were doing it to protest against “regionalism.”