Indian space dreams soar with launch of Indian Space Association

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 6:54 am IST
According to ISRO, the current size of the global space economy stands at about $360 billion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd), Director General ISpA, Jayant Patil, Chairman, ISpA, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises during the inauguration of Indian Space Association (ISpA), in New Delhi, Oct. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd), Director General ISpA, Jayant Patil, Chairman, ISpA, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises during the inauguration of Indian Space Association (ISpA), in New Delhi, Oct. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

NELLORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Indian Space Association (ISpA) - the premier industry association of space and satellite companies - in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said ISpA will help realise the Centre’s vision of making India Atmanirbhar and a global leader in space, which is fast emerging as the next growth frontier for mankind.

 

“Today is the day the Indian space sector received new wings. For 75 years, Indian space has been dominated by a single umbrella of the Indian government and government institutions. Our scientists have accomplished several milestones, but the need of the hour is to open up avenues for our talent, both in the public and private sectors. In a way, the country has given a new gift to the country’s entrepreneurial talent by opening up the space sector in its 75th year of independence. Let this collective power take the space sector forward in an organized manner, thanks to the impetus from ISpA.”

 

The association will be engaged with stakeholders across the ecosystem to evolve a policy framework that fulfils the government’s vision.

ISpA will also work towards building global linkages for the Indian space industry to bring in critical technology and investments into the country to create more high-skill jobs.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Bharti Airtel, Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Alpha Design Technologies. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Ananth Technology Limited, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India.

 

Jayant Patil, wholetime director - Defence & Smart Technologies, is the first Chairman of ISpA and Rahul Vatts, chief regulatory officer Bharti Airtel and director – OneWeb India is the vice-chairman. Lt Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd) will be the Director General.

"At ISpA, we look forward to working with stakeholders across the value chain to bring consensus to the table and unlock all barriers,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Lt Gen Bhatt said “ISpA plans to work in close coordination with IN-SPACe to further the space vision of the government.”

 

Also present on the occasion were Union ministers Ashwin Vaishnav and Dr Jitender Singh, national security advisor Ajit Doval, Gen  Bipin Rawat, K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

*According to ISRO, the current size of the global space economy stands at about $360 billion. However, India accounts for only two per cent but has the potential to capture nine per cent share of the global market by 2030.

