Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2021 Hydel power generati ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hydel power generation to ease AP’s coal crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 13, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Generation of hydel power mainly from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects has given some relief as they are filled with water to the brim
Srisailam reservoir. (DC photo)
 Srisailam reservoir. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh is facing an impending power crisis due to short supply of coal, generation of hydel power mainly from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects has given some relief as they are filled with water to the brim.

Following rainfall in the catchment areas of the Krishna river for the last few days, several projects on the river from upstream to downstream are receiving huge inflows of water and they are expected to continue for some more days as rainfall is expected further.

 

The Srisailam reservoir has a current water storage of 215.08 tmcft (99.66 percent) against gross capacity at FRL of 215.81 tmcft with an inflow of 1.68 lakh cusecs and 1.85 lakh cusecs as outflow. With water level maintained at 884.91 ft against FRL of 885 ft in the reservoir, the state government is generating hydel power by running all the seven power units with a capacity of 650 mw to generate 15 million units per day.

The Srisailam right bank hydroelectric power scheme superintending engineer M. Srinivas said, “As we have good inflow of water into the reservoir, we have started generation of hydel power in the last few days and it gives some relief to tide over power crisis in the state. We will continue to generate hydel power as long as water level allows in the reservoir and also based on power requirements to the state.”

 

Nagarjunasagar reservoir is also maintaining current water storage at 311.15 tmcft against gross capacity at FRL of 312.05 tmcft (99.71 percent) with inflow of 1.58 lakh cusecs and outflow of 1.58 lakh cusecs of water. The current water level in the reservoir is registered at 589.70 ft against FRL of 590 ft. On the right main canal, three power units of 30 mw capacity are located and at present, nearly 61 mw units of power is being generated. At Satrasala Tailend Project, nearly 50 mw of power is being generated and both the projects put together, nearly 2.25 million units of hydel power is being generated per day.

 

Meanwhile, AP gets a major share of hydel power from the Sileru project on the Godavari and from several other projects.

A look at the power supply position in AP on Tuesday shows that it has an installed power capacity of 19,862 mw and energy requirement is 183.894 million units and out of it, 182.613 million units of power is being met at present with short supply pegged at minus 1.281 million units. Out of installed capacity of Genco thermal power of 5,010 mw, current generation is 49.796 mw and out of 1,728 mw of hydel power, current generation is 26.467 mw. AP gets 40.443 mw of power from purchases, 4.909 mw from gas and 63.889 mw from other sources.

 

...
Tags: hydel power, power generation srisailam, srisailam reservoir, generation of hydroelectric power
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister appreciated the contributions of the TTD to the fields of education, health and research and the spiritual wellbeing of the society. (DC File Image)

CM launches SVBC Kannada, Hindi versions

The panel then played the English version of the same press conference, during which it was noticed that he stated that the safety latches were off. — DC Image

Supreme Court panel finds ‘erroneous replies’ to media by ex-top cop

A Madhubani painting adorns the wall. Completing the festive scenario is people gather around these displays every day during the Navaratri and singing. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Century-old idols at Bommalu Koluvu in Ashok Nagar

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy said on Tuesday that the power situation in the state was not alarming as of now but the Centre was trying to push Telangana into crisis by diverting Singareni stocks to other states. (Twitter)

Coal stocks in state decline; SCCL under pressure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India permits to operate domestic airlines with 100 pc capacity from Oct 18

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation circulated a fresh circular to all airlines and airports in India, asking them to provide protocol courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports. (AFP Photo)

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

Heavy rainfall in Kerala claims lives of two children

Heavy downpour continued to batter Kerala since Monday. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->