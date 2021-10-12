Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2021 Heavy rainfall in Ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall in Kerala claims lives of two children

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2021, 11:10 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 11:10 am IST
The weather department had on Monday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday for several parts of the state
Heavy downpour continued to batter Kerala since Monday. (By arrangement)
Malappuram: Heavy rains which continued to lash many parts of Kerala claimed the lives of two kids after their house near Karipur here collapsed early on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased were a six month old infant and her eight year old sister.

 

The house which collapsed in Mathamkulam near Mundottupadam here belonged to the grandfather of the children, they said.

Local sources said a nearby under construction house collapsed onto victims' residence due to the rain at around 4.30 this morning leading to the tragedy.

Though the kids were rushed to the Kozhikode medical college hospital, their lives could not be saved.

Heavy downpour continued to batter Kerala since Monday.

The weather department had on Monday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday for several parts of the state.

 

It had said that a cyclonic circulation was present over east-central Arabian Sea and it was likely to persist during the next three days and as result, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in Kerala during October 11 to October 15.

Tags: heavy rains, kerala rainfall, imd alert, heavy rainfall alert
Location: India, Kerala


