Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2021 Expert Committee rec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Expert Committee recommends Covaxin for children, DGCI nod awaited

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Oct 12, 2021, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
The vaccine manufacturer had completed the Phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age in mid-September
A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended to the Drugs Controller General of India the use of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine Covaxin for the children aged 2-18 years.

However, an approval from the DGCI is still awaited.

 

The vaccine manufacturer had completed the Phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age in mid-September.

"Paediatric Covaxin just completed phase 2/3 trials. The data analysis is going on. We will be submitting the data ( to the regulator) by next week. The number of subjects is touching 1000," Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Krishna Ella had said.

Meanwhile, the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine has once again been delayed by the World Health Organisation, sources said. The sources further said that the UN public health agency has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin.

 

...
Tags: covaxin, bharat biotech
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal

The KINFRA would provide the basic facilities at the park. (Photo: PTI)

BPCL privatisation not to impact upcoming petrochemical park: Kerala govt

Rakesh Asthana (PTI)

Plea challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner dismissed

The case mentions that Naxals in September 2016 had conducted a training camp. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Edakkara Naxal training camp case: NIA raids in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Power Ministry asks states to utilise unallocated power from central plants

The responsibility to supply power to the consumers is of the distribution companies. (DC File Photo)

Plea challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner dismissed

Rakesh Asthana (PTI)

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)

India never had more decisive government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->