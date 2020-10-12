Kerala’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1000, eight months after first positive case

Eight months after the first case of novel coronavirus infection was reported, Kerala’s COVID-19 death toll has crossed 1000-mark on Sunday. The state has so far reported 1003 deaths due to virus infection during the eight months from January 30 when the first positive case, a Wuhan returned medical student, was tested positive.

On Sunday, the state had 9347 new cases while 8924 patients have been recovered, the highest number of single-day recoveries reported so far. With 25 more deaths added to the list on Sunday, the casualty count stands at 1003. The number of active cases in the state is 96,316 while the total caseload stands at 2,89,202. There has been considerable increase in the number of health workers tested positive for the virus infection. In last couple of days, more than 100 healthcare workers are being infected every day. On Saturday, Kerala reported the record single day spike of 11,755 cases.

The first COVID-19 death was reported in Kerala on March 28 from Ernakulam district. A 69-year old man from Chullickal near Fort Kochi was the first victim of the virus in the state. He succumbed to virus infection at government medical college, Ernakulam.

Even when the fatality rate in the state is low compared to other states, Kerala’s test positivity rate is escalating rapidly. The current test positivity rate in the state is 15 per cent. The state has been conducting 65,000 to 75,000 tests per day for last several days.

As Kerala has become the biggest hotspot with big surge in fresh cases every day, neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu where the outbreak has slowed down imposed strict measures to screen people coming from Kerala. Inspection at check-posts will be made stringent and truck drivers travelling from Kerala will be screened, according to regional media reports.