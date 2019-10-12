Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 Trade and terror on ...
Trade and terror on PM Modi, Xi Jinping plate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Mahabs dinner stretches to 2.5 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit a temple at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu on Friday. (PTI)
Mamallapuram: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the menace of terrorism and radicalism as well as trade issues during five hours of one-on-one discussions that included a two-and-a-half hour of conversation over dinner at Mamallapuram on Friday evening.

On day one of their second informal summit, the two nations resolved to work together to not let terrorism and radicalism affect the fabric of their “multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious” societies.

 

The discussions on terrorism are being seen as extremely significant, given India’s stand on terrorism and radicalism emanating from Pakistani soil and China’s concerns over radicalism in its north-western Xinjiang province. The two leaders are expected to have further one-on-one discussions on Saturday apart from delegation-level talks on the entire gamut of bilateral ties.

Briefing reporters, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said the discussions were “cordial” and reflected the “personal rapport” between the leaders. President Xi conveyed that he was “overwhelmed” by the welcome he received at Chennai and Mamallapuram and the excellent arrangements for the informal summit.

While there was no official word on whether the situation in Kashmir was discussed, sources indicated that recent strains in the Sino-Indian relationship following complete Chinese backing of Pakistan on the issue may have figured during the long conversation.

President Xi then returned to Chennai for the night’s rest.

The two leaders will have a one-on-one meeting on Saturday morning at the Fisherman’s Cove resort near Mamallapuram for about 50 minutes, followed by delegation-level talks for another hour involving select high-ranking ministers and officials.

The Kashmir issue may come up during the one-on-one talks, apart from various bilateral, regional with global issues. At the delegation-level, bilateral issues are expected to figure, such as trade and border disputes.

Modi presented a Nachiyarkoil Annam lamp and a Thanjavur painting to XI.

Earlier, at a cultural event, Modi was seen drumming his fingers rhythmically while Xi keenly watched the show.

With a beautifully illuminated Shore temple and the gentle susurrus of waves providing a wonderful background, traditional dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathakali were performed.

Finally, an old Tamil classical song Shanti nilava vendum (Let peace prevail)” was sung to the accompaniment of dance.

