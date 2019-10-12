Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 Telangana gets its f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana gets its first 2.5 lakh sq ft integrated logistics park

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 12, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 12:56 am IST
The minister that they are planning to bring up more IT companies at Adibhatla to provide more employment opportunities.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday announced that the government is to bring in a policy to develop the suburbs in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority areas.

Mr Rao made this announcement after inaugurating the first integrated logistics park at Mangalpally and said the government was keen on constructing eight more logistic parks to cater the needs of the city.

 

The Mangalpally park, spread over 2.5 lakh square feet, will provide employment to at least 1,000 persons. Mr Rama Rao said that they will be trained by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). The logistics park at Batasingaram is almost complete and will be inaugurated in January, Mr Rao said.

The minister that they are planning to bring up more IT companies at Adibhatla to provide more employment opportunities.

He also affirmed that the area will have the world's biggest pharma cluster. “Interchange bus stations will be set up on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and a multi-model transport system will be developed, linking it with the two-railway tunnel,” added the minister.

KTR further said that an aerospace park is being built at Eliminedu.

This apart, Mr Rao laid the foundation stone for pipeline diversion works at three lakes in Jillelguda. The sewage generated in the catchment area of three lakes—Pedda cheruvu, Sandu cheruvu and Mantrala cheruvu—is flowing into these lakes. Locals have represented the issue to the government which has accorded `23 crore for laying pipelines for diversion of sewage.

The laying of the pipeline would be taken up at an estimated cost of `12.95 crore and the work is expected to be completed  by September 2020.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, hyderabad metropolitan development authority
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Valley has 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh have post-paid facilities.

Post-paid mobiles likely to resume in Kashmir from today

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Farm loan of only Rs 50,000 waived, not Rs 2 lakh, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Indian side raised the issue of Pakistan targeting civilian areas during routine talks on the hotline between the two armies on October 1, said sources.

LoC: Ceasefires violations by Pakistan up three times

It maintained that diktats and threats issued by militants are stopping traders and transporters from resuming normal work, and students from returning to their classes.

J&K government admits stalemate, but blames militants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Bunds fail to contain lakes as rain havoc continues

A woman wades through a flooded street at Yapral in Hyderabad on Friday.

GHMC to rope in corporates for road repairs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Rains to continue for another week, but to lose intensity

A biker trips and falls in heavy traffic after he ran into a gutter under the stagnant rainwater near sailing annexe on Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad on Friday. This narrow stretch has witnessed several such accidents lately. Till Thursday morning, Hyderabad received over 90 mm rain according to IMD. Between October 1 and 10, the city received 62 per cent excess rainfall over the long-period average. (Photo: P. Surendra)

HotelTech Kerala begins in Kochi

G. Gopinathan, president of Association of Approval & Classified Hotels of Kerala (AACHK) inaugurates HotelTech Kerala 2019 in Kochi

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham