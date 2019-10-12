Telangana gets its first 2.5 lakh sq ft integrated logistics park

Hyderabad: Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday announced that the government is to bring in a policy to develop the suburbs in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority areas.

Mr Rao made this announcement after inaugurating the first integrated logistics park at Mangalpally and said the government was keen on constructing eight more logistic parks to cater the needs of the city.

The Mangalpally park, spread over 2.5 lakh square feet, will provide employment to at least 1,000 persons. Mr Rama Rao said that they will be trained by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). The logistics park at Batasingaram is almost complete and will be inaugurated in January, Mr Rao said.

The minister that they are planning to bring up more IT companies at Adibhatla to provide more employment opportunities.

He also affirmed that the area will have the world's biggest pharma cluster. “Interchange bus stations will be set up on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and a multi-model transport system will be developed, linking it with the two-railway tunnel,” added the minister.

KTR further said that an aerospace park is being built at Eliminedu.

This apart, Mr Rao laid the foundation stone for pipeline diversion works at three lakes in Jillelguda. The sewage generated in the catchment area of three lakes—Pedda cheruvu, Sandu cheruvu and Mantrala cheruvu—is flowing into these lakes. Locals have represented the issue to the government which has accorded `23 crore for laying pipelines for diversion of sewage.

The laying of the pipeline would be taken up at an estimated cost of `12.95 crore and the work is expected to be completed by September 2020.