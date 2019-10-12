Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 Hyderabad: RTC staff ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: RTC staff face family pressure to end strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Oct 12, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Some of the employees are consuming anxiety pills.
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Representational image)
 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Representational image)

Hyderabad: As the uncertainty is increasing over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike even after a week, the pressure from the family members is mounting over the employees as they are questioning them about when things will settle as their salaries remain pending. Some of the employees are even consuming anxiety pills to relieve themselves from the tension.

RTC employees who have to pay their monthly bills are facing a hard time with the news of self-dismissal of the striking employees by the government, as they are being more pressurised for the clearance of dues from vendors, considering the uncertainty over their jobs, as they are yet to get their monthly salaries.

 

A driver, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are not even being given water when we go home and instead we are being asked about salaries. What do we say? To bear all these tensions, we have to take anxiety pills.”

Mr G. Srinivas, an RTC employee, said, “Some of our employees have also had heart attacks and panic attacks as they are anxious about the ongoing situation. However, we would still fight for our rights.”

“Earlier, it was only in our hands. Then we were requesting the management and the government to accept our demands. However, now other trade unions have also expressed their solidarity with our strike. So now, for any major decision, we need to consult them as well. Anyway, we are not backing off. We will continue to fight for our rights,” said Mr. N. Krishna, greater hyderabad zonal president.

On the seventh day, though a lot of the employees have started to struggle financially, they are still taking part in rallies and protests that their unions are initiating.  There was also human chain formed by the employees and they staged a protest at the RTC crossroads in the city.

...
Tags: telangana state road transport corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Valley has 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh have post-paid facilities.

Post-paid mobiles likely to resume in Kashmir from today

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Farm loan of only Rs 50,000 waived, not Rs 2 lakh, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Indian side raised the issue of Pakistan targeting civilian areas during routine talks on the hotline between the two armies on October 1, said sources.

LoC: Ceasefires violations by Pakistan up three times

It maintained that diktats and threats issued by militants are stopping traders and transporters from resuming normal work, and students from returning to their classes.

J&K government admits stalemate, but blames militants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC to rope in corporates for road repairs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Rains to continue for another week, but to lose intensity

A biker trips and falls in heavy traffic after he ran into a gutter under the stagnant rainwater near sailing annexe on Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad on Friday. This narrow stretch has witnessed several such accidents lately. Till Thursday morning, Hyderabad received over 90 mm rain according to IMD. Between October 1 and 10, the city received 62 per cent excess rainfall over the long-period average. (Photo: P. Surendra)

HotelTech Kerala begins in Kochi

G. Gopinathan, president of Association of Approval & Classified Hotels of Kerala (AACHK) inaugurates HotelTech Kerala 2019 in Kochi

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File)

Modi, Xi enjoy Carnatic music, Kathakali at sea-facing Shore Temple

Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mahabalipuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham