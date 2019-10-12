Post-paid mobiles likely to resume in Kashmir from today

The Valley has 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh have post-paid facilities.

Srinagar: Post-paid mobile services in Kashmir are likely to resume from Saturday, 68 days after they were shut down following the Centre’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, officials said here on Friday.

They made it clear that the subscribers will have to wait for some more time for the Internet services to resume in the Valley.

The officials said a decision has been taken that post-paid mobile services will be resumed in the beginning and the pre-paid services will be resumed later.

They have also stressed that a proper verification of customer be undertaken for post-paid mobile services. The Valley has 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh have post-paid facilities.