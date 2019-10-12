LoC: Ceasefires violations by Pakistan up three times

The Indian side raised the issue of Pakistan targeting civilian areas during routine talks on the hotline between the two armies on October 1, said sources.

New Delhi: There was a three-fold increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC) in September compared to the last two years, as the country builds up pressure after India revoked Article 370.

The Pakistan army has been mostly targeting areas south of the Pir Panjal in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There were 292 ceasefire violations in September by the Pakistan army and they have been also targeting in-depth areas mostly civilian population,” said sources.

Out of these 292, only 42 ceasefire violations occurred to the north of Pir Panjal mainly Uri, Keran and Gurez sectors among others. All the rest were reported south of the Pir Panjal, such as KG sector, Nowshera, Poonch and Sunderbani.

In September 2017 there were 101 cease-fire violations and in September 2018 there were 102 violations. Pakistan has also been targeting schools – 120 students were rescued in Bala Kote,

Bhimber Gali and Sandot areas.