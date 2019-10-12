Kashmir saw 330 stirs since repeal of Article 370

The Centre has imposed restrictions in the Kashmir Valley since the repealing of the special provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

New Delhi: There were over 330 incidents of protests in Kashmir in last two months after Article 370 was revoked in the state, according to internal security report of the government. Most of these were stone-pelting incidents which were followed by civil protests.

The report said that 67 per cent of these protest were held in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama.

Most of the stone-pelting incidents took place in August and these dipped in September, according to the report. There were 85 incidents of stone-pelting in September, five civil protests and three calls for bandh. Areas like Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal and Kupwara reported five or less protests, said the report.

The report said that seven locals joined militant groups in August against 48 in the same month last year. In July, six local youth had joined militancy.

The July-September period saw only 24 cases of ‘terrorist-initiated incidents’ as against 114 and 31 in the corresponding periods of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The Centre has imposed restrictions in the Kashmir Valley since the repealing of the special provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and this takes effect from October 31.