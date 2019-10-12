Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 India may restrict i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: report

REUTERS
Published Oct 12, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 9:49 am IST
The government wants to send a strong signal of its displeasure to Malaysian authorities, the sources said.
The sources asked not to be named as the proposal was still under discussion. (Representational Image)
 The sources asked not to be named as the proposal was still under discussion. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India is considering restricting imports of some products from Malaysia including palm oil, according to government and industry sources, in reaction to the Southeast Asian country’s leader criticising New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir.

India is looking for ways to limit palm oil imports and may place restrictions on other goods from the country, said a government source and an industry source who participated in discussions led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on the planned restrictions.

 

The sources asked not to be named as the proposal was still under discussion.

The government was angered after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last month at the United Nations that India had “invaded and occupied” Jammu and Kashmir and asked New Delhi to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue. The Centre revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu-Kashmir on August 5.

The government wants to send a strong signal of its displeasure to Malaysian authorities, the sources said.

India, the world’s biggest importer of edible oils, is planning to substitute Malaysian palm oil with supplies of edible oils from countries such as Indonesia, Argentina and Ukraine, said the sources.

Palm oil accounts for nearly two-thirds of India’s total edible oil imports. India buys more than 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

In the first nine months of 2019 India was the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil, taking 3.9 million tonnes, according to data compiled by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

A spokeswoman for India’s commerce ministry said the ministry could not comment on things that were under consideration.

Alternative Sellers

Malaysia’s prime minister on Friday said he had not received “anything official” from India, after Reuters first reported that India was mulling restricting imports of Malaysian palm oil and other products.

The news prompted Malaysian palm oil futures to snap five days of gains to end lower on Friday evening.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange that had earlier been trading up on the day, fell 0.9 per cent to close at 2,185 ringgit (USD 522.23) per tonne.

A Mumbai-based refiner said it would not create a shortage of edible oils in India if buyers there stopped importing palm oil from Malaysia.

 “Indonesia is eager to sell more and more palm oil to India,” the refiner said, adding that India could also increase imports of soyoil from Argentina and sunflower oil from Ukraine to offset any drop in Malaysian palm oil shipments.

Indonesia wants New Delhi to increase palm oil purchases and wants to buy sugar from India in exchange.

Higher Indian imports had helped Malaysia reduce stockpiles in 2019, but stocks could rise again and prices could come under pressure if India curtails or stops imports, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

The government is also planning some restrictions on imports from Turkey, one of the government sources said, as Ankara has issued repeated statements on Kashmir, an issue that India considers an internal matter.

In addition to tensions around Kashmir, there has also been friction between India and Malaysia over Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, whom Indian authorities want extradited from Malaysia.

In 2016, an Indian counterterrorism agency accused Naik of promoting hate speech.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mahathir mohamad, united nations, kashmir issue, zakir naik
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

Prime Minister Modi had earlier too spoken in favour of the exercise which not only keeps the body healthy but helps the environment. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: PM Modi goes plogging in TN to spread message of cleanliness

Telugu Desam Party has alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government is looting public money by

'Loot' by YSRCP govt, ministers reaping benefits of public welfare scheme: TDP

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for President Xi, following which the Chinese leader will proceed to Chennai airport where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

India-China summit: Modi, Xi to hold delegation-level talks on day 2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi dons Tamil Nadu's traditional 'veshti' as he welcomes Xi Jinping

The Chinese leader wore a full sleeve white shirt and black trousers. (Photo: PTI)

Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram

The “Hongqi” is a luxury Chinese car used by leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) from the time of its founder Mao Zedong. (Photo: PTI)

‘Open, cordial’ discussion: Modi-Xi meet reflects recalibration of ties

In a tweet following the dinner, Modi said he was delighted to spend time with Xi. (Photo: Twitter)

'Jagan Mohan Reddy acting like a psycho,' says Chandrababu Naidu

GHMC to rope in corporates for road repairs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham