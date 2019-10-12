Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 #GoBackModi: Tweets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

#GoBackModi: Tweets in Mandarin spook saffron more

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YAMUNA CHANDRAN
Published Oct 12, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 1:13 am IST
The last time this happened was when the PM was in Chennai on September 30.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chennai: It’s become routine now that the anti-saffron brigade in Tamil Nadu trigger the #GoBackModi hashtag every time the Prime Minister lands in the state and Friday was no exception. There was an ‘interesting’ add-on this time though; the Tamil Twitter also trended this hashtag in Mandarin to catch the Chinese eye watching developments relating to President Xi Jinping’s informal summit with Modi.

As of 7 pm, the Mandarin hashtag figured in over 32,000 tweets, while 2.07 lakh tweets figured in the #GoBackModi handle and 43,000 mentions for #TNWelcomes-_XiJinping.

 

A few poked fun at the PM wearing a veshti, which they concluded was an act of deceit rather than a gesture to truly identify himself with the Tamil people.
“…I checked with my Chinese colleague. The words #???? actually means Back to Modi”, tweeted Karthikk @karthikk_h.
“Sad to see #GoBackModi trending. The PM is coming to TN as PM of India for a diplomatic summit. Political armies must stop using social media for narrow agendas. Agree?” tweeted TV journalist and author Rajdeep Sardesai, @sardesairajdeep. And he promptly got slammed by the anti-saffron twitterati.
By the way, reports also popped up here and there alleging that the #GoBackModi trending has the backing of “Pakistan-based elements”.

The saffron brigade too got active on Twitter to counter the hate campaign against their leader and their #TNWelcomesModi also trended well with about 45,000 tweets by early evening.

At least seven hashtags related to the Modi-Xi summit were trending in the top-20 list by this time — such as #MamallapuramSummit,  #TNWelcomesModi, #TNWelcomes_XiJinping, #GoBackModi and #GoBackSadistModi.

#GoBackModi had first hit the social media in April 12, 2018 when the PM came to inaugurate the Defence Expo and became a sensation of sorts globally, particularly among the Tamil Diaspora. Since then, it became a fad among the Tamil twitterati of the anti-saffron class to trend whatever is opposed to Modi during his trips to Tamil Nadu. The last time this happened was when the PM was in Chennai on September 30.

Tags: #gobackmodi, xi jinping, tweets
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


