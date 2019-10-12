Bonhomie marks Day 1 of PM Modi-Xi Jinping summit

MAMALLAPURAM: Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had a glimpse of the magnificent 7th Century AD Pallava dynasty-era architecture at the picturesque sea-side resort of Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) near Chennai on Friday evening.

The two leaders clasped each other’s hand and raised them in a show of solidarity on the first day of the two-day second informal summit here.

Sending a strong message domestically, Narendra Modi was in traditional Tamil attire including veshti (dhoti worn the South Indian way), shirt and an angavastram (a South Indian garment draped over the shoulder). The Indian PM walked alongside the Chinese President, who was clad in white shirt with black trousers. Modi was seen explaining to Xi Jinping significance of the monuments they were witnessing.

Xi gazed in awe at “Arjuna’s Penance” sculptures, “Pancha Rathas” (five rock-cut temple chariots) and “Krishna’s butterball (a giant rock perched precariously on a hillock for centuries).

The two leaders sat amid the historical backdrop for about 15 minutes and conversed through interpreters, while sipping coconut water.

Xi was then taken to the ancient Shore Temple on the coast. The two leaders walked around the temple parikrama as Modi detailed the significance of splendid architecture to the distinguished Chinese guest.

The Chinese President was then treated to a magnificent music-and-dance performance of Bharatnatyam and Kathakali by a troupe of the famed Kalakshetra Art and Cultural Academy. The well-lit Shore Temple formed the backdrop of the performance.

Modi later presented to Xi a traditional Thanjavur painting of “Dancing Saraswati”—the Hindu Goddess of learning—and a Tamil Nachiarkoil lamp as gifts.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Chinese President landed at Chennai shortly after 2 p.m. He was welcomed by two separate contingents of folk dancers clad in red and green, after which a group of Bharatnatyam dancers regaled him on the tarmac with a brief performance. Xi waved to the folk and classical dancers.

The Chinese President was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Xi reached Mamalla-puram at about 5 p.m. from Chennai by road. He was then taken on a tour of the monuments for the next hour before the dance performance. The two leaders settled down for a one-to-one dinner at about 7 pm, with South Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies being served.