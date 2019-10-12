Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 Bonhomie marks Day 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bonhomie marks Day 1 of PM Modi-Xi Jinping summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Modi welcomes Xi Jinping in TN’s traditional veshti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping sip tender coconut water at Mamallapuram Five Rathas on Friday. (DC)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping sip tender coconut water at Mamallapuram Five Rathas on Friday. (DC)

MAMALLAPURAM: Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had a glimpse of the magnificent 7th Century AD Pallava dynasty-era architecture at the picturesque sea-side resort of Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) near Chennai on Friday evening.

The two leaders clasped each other’s hand and raised them in a show of solidarity on the first day of the two-day second informal summit here.

 

Sending a strong message domestically, Narendra Modi was in traditional Tamil attire including veshti (dhoti worn the South Indian way), shirt and an angavastram (a South Indian garment draped over the shoulder). The Indian PM walked alongside the Chinese President, who was clad in white shirt with black trousers. Modi was seen explaining to Xi Jinping significance of the monuments they were witnessing.

Xi gazed in awe at “Arjuna’s Penance” sculptures, “Pancha Rathas” (five rock-cut temple chariots) and “Krishna’s butterball (a giant rock perched precariously on a hillock for centuries).

The two leaders sat amid the historical backdrop for about 15 minutes and conversed through interpreters, while sipping coconut water.

Xi was then taken to the ancient Shore Temple on the coast. The two leaders walked around the temple parikrama as Modi detailed the significance of splendid architecture to the distinguished Chinese guest.

The Chinese President was then treated to a magnificent music-and-dance performance of Bharatnatyam and Kathakali by a troupe of the famed Kalakshetra Art and Cultural Academy. The well-lit Shore Temple formed the backdrop of the performance.

Modi later presented to Xi a traditional Thanjavur painting of “Dancing Saraswati”—the Hindu Goddess of learning—and a Tamil Nachiarkoil lamp as gifts.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Chinese President landed at Chennai shortly after 2 p.m. He was welcomed by two separate contingents of folk dancers clad in red and green, after which a group of Bharatnatyam dancers regaled him on the tarmac with a brief performance. Xi waved to the folk and classical dancers.

The Chinese President was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Xi reached Mamalla-puram at about 5 p.m. from Chennai by road. He was then taken on a tour of the monuments for the next hour before the dance performance. The two leaders settled down for a one-to-one dinner at about 7 pm, with South Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies being served.

...
Tags: xi jinping, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Mammalapuram


Latest From Nation

The Valley has 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh have post-paid facilities.

Post-paid mobiles likely to resume in Kashmir from today

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Farm loan of only Rs 50,000 waived, not Rs 2 lakh, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Indian side raised the issue of Pakistan targeting civilian areas during routine talks on the hotline between the two armies on October 1, said sources.

LoC: Ceasefires violations by Pakistan up three times

It maintained that diktats and threats issued by militants are stopping traders and transporters from resuming normal work, and students from returning to their classes.

J&K government admits stalemate, but blames militants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC to rope in corporates for road repairs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Rains to continue for another week, but to lose intensity

A biker trips and falls in heavy traffic after he ran into a gutter under the stagnant rainwater near sailing annexe on Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad on Friday. This narrow stretch has witnessed several such accidents lately. Till Thursday morning, Hyderabad received over 90 mm rain according to IMD. Between October 1 and 10, the city received 62 per cent excess rainfall over the long-period average. (Photo: P. Surendra)

HotelTech Kerala begins in Kochi

G. Gopinathan, president of Association of Approval & Classified Hotels of Kerala (AACHK) inaugurates HotelTech Kerala 2019 in Kochi

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File)

Modi, Xi enjoy Carnatic music, Kathakali at sea-facing Shore Temple

Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mahabalipuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham