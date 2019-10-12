Nation Current Affairs 12 Oct 2019 3 injured in grenade ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
The shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area.
The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said. (Photo: ANI)
 The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: At least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said.

 

At least three persons were injured in the explosion which also damaged the windows of a car, he said. The shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area, he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: grenade attack, militants, srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Ali will be produced in a local court, the SSP said, adding that police will seek a two-day remand for Ali. (Photo: File)

Raipur: Wanted SIMI operative held in Bodhgaya and Patna blasts case

The employees had gone on strike on October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: BJP extends support to TSRTC protest against KCR govt

'Anguished by the passing away of Most Rev Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to society and passion towards Meghalaya's progress,' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi condoles death of archbishop of Shillong

Kansal said banned terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen continue to make attempts to terrorise the people of the state. (Representational image)

Restrictions lifted in '99 per cent' of J&K, says government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi condoles death of archbishop of Shillong

'Anguished by the passing away of Most Rev Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to society and passion towards Meghalaya's progress,' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. (Photo: File | ANI)

Restrictions lifted in '99 per cent' of J&K, says government

Kansal said banned terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen continue to make attempts to terrorise the people of the state. (Representational image)

Former Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara's confidante commits suicide

Lamenting the death, Parameshwara said he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation boldly. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Man gets life term for murdering mother and 4-year-old daughter

It was found by the police that the accused was an old offender and had been behind bars for murdering his wife over dowry in 2015 but was released on bail. (Photo: ANI)

India, China to set up new mechanism for issues relating to trade, investment

Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham