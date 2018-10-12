search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Titli leaves 7 dead and a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NALLA RAM
Published Oct 12, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 12:39 am IST
196 villages of 12 mandals in Srikakulam district severely affected.
The roof of a petrol bunk collapses due to the devastation caused by the cyclone Titli at Kanchili in Srikakulam district on Thursday.(Photo: Murali Krishna)
 The roof of a petrol bunk collapses due to the devastation caused by the cyclone Titli at Kanchili in Srikakulam district on Thursday.(Photo: Murali Krishna)

Visakhapatnam: The very severe cyclonic storm Titli carrying 165 kmph winds and heavy rain slammed into the Srikakulam coast before dawn on Thursday, leaving seven persons dead and a swathe of destruction in its wake in the district and in Vizianagaram.

Cyclone Titli made its landfall between 4.30 am and 5.30 am at a place between Palle Saradhi and Gollapadu of Vajrapukottur mandal in Srikakulam district, about 195 km from Visakhapatnam. with wind speed between 155 kmph and 165 kmph.

 

The wind was blowing at about 150 kmph all through the night, and eased up after the cyclone crossed the coast and headed northwest on land.

It is expected to curve northeastwards again towards the Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha, but losing power all the while.

The cyclone wreaked havoc in Ganjam and Gajapati districts of Odisha, but the evacuation of about 3 lakh people ensured there were no fatalities.

The cyclone caused widespread damage in the coastal areas of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of north Andhra Pradesh and in Odisha. Thousands of coconut trees were uprooted. A curfew-like situation prevailed at many parts in Srikakulam district, particularly in the district headquarters on Thursday morning with people confining themselves to their houses to protect themselves from the howling winds and pelting rain outside.

Communications to Srikakulam and within the district were disrupted and bus services were stopped due to the cyclone.

Tags: cyclone titli, heavy rain
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




