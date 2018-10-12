search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Swaraj urges SCO members to fight terrorism, address climate change

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Swaraj, at a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, urged member countries to join hands to address global challenges.
India became a full member of the China-dominated grouping last year and New Delhi's entry into it is expected to increase the bloc's heft in regional geo-politics and trade negotiations. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 India became a full member of the China-dominated grouping last year and New Delhi's entry into it is expected to increase the bloc's heft in regional geo-politics and trade negotiations. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Dushanbe: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday urged the SCO member countries to join hands to address global challenges and highlighted the need to fight terrorism, address climate change and promote connectivity and regional peace.

Swaraj, who is here to attend a two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Council of Heads of Government (CHG), called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon along with the heads of delegation from other SCO countries. 

 

Swaraj, speaking at the Restricted Format Meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council, highlighted the need to join hands to fight terrorism, address climate change, promote connectivity and regional peace, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. 

The conclave, also attended by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will focus on boosting cooperation in fighting terrorism, besides deliberating on pressing regional and global issues. The CHG meeting is also likely to review situation in Syria, Afghanistan and the Korean peninsula. It is the second CHG meeting since India became a full member of the SCO in June 2017. 

India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India became a full member of the China-dominated grouping last year and New Delhi's entry into it is expected to increase the bloc's heft in regional geo-politics and trade negotiations besides giving it a pan-Asian hue.

Along with India, Pakistan was also granted membership of the SCO last year.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year. The bloc currently has eight member countries which represent around 42 per cent of the world's population and 20 per cent of the global GDP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an official delegation to the SCO Summit in Chinese city of Qingdao in June. 

Tags: sushma swaraj, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), emomali rahmon




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
 

People with more siblings, less likely to get cancer

The research by evolutionary medicine professors in Switzerland and Australia is based on United Nations data charting average family size and disease incidence. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec Comparison: 2018 Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

Datsun has updated the GO hatchback in terms of looks and features, and now we have official details about the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro as well.
 

India vs WI, 2nd Test: Twitterati slams BCCI for axing Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj

While youngster Prithvi Shaw was handed his debut in the opener, Virat Kohli and the team management also decided to give a maiden Test cap to fast bowler Shardul Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eating fatty cheese, yogurt, butter could lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Previous research has found that eating dairy products, particularly cheese and yogurt, was linked to a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4 retired judges to hold public hearings of #MeToo cases: Maneka Gandhi

'Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases,' Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

'Not helpful': US on India buying oil from Iran, S-400 missiles from Russia 

The US is trying to cut off all oil imports from Iran following President Donald Trump's decision in May to pull out of the 2015 multilateral deal. (Photo: File)

Ailing CM Parrikar meets Goa cabinet at AIIMS, may return during Diwali

The issue of allocation of additional portfolios to the cabinet ministers was also discussed during the meeting in AIIMS. (Photo: File)

Separatists call strike in Kashmir after killing of scholar-turned-militant

Public transport remained off the roads in most places but few private vehicles could be seen plying in the city, officials said. (Representational image | PTI)

Judiciary plagued with ‘rampant sexism’: Bombay HC judge supporting #MeToo

'It takes lot of courage to speak at any time. Why women have not come forward is a very serious problem, and the reason is that because our world is so patriarchal and so biased that it does not allow our women to speak freely at times when they should or they could,' Bombay HC judge Gautam Patel said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham