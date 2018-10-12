search on deccanchronicle.com
Smriti Irani puts onus on MJ Akbar to respond to allegations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Mr Akbar is now expected to return to the country only on Sunday after his official visit to Equatorial Guinea.
New Delhi: Amid growing pressure on the Modi Government to act against Union minister of state for External Affairs M.J. Akbar over allegations of sexual misconduct, no clarity came either from the government or the ruling BJP on the issue.

Though both the ruling BJP and the government have yet to react on allegations levelled against Mr Akbar, speculation is rife that the BJP top brass would seek an explanation from Mr Akbar before taking a call on his fate when he returns to India from an official visit on Sunday. For the BJP, the issue could create troubles in poll bound Madhya Pradesh, which is represented by Mr Akbar in Parliament's Rajya Sabha. The saffron party's poll managers fear that it could dent the party's image as well as its poll prospects, if the opposition Congress decides to highlight it at a time when the ruling BJP is facing one of the toughest electoral battles in the state. Meanwhile, Mr Akbar is now expected to return to the country only on Sunday after his official visit to Equatorial Guinea.

 

In an indication that Mr Akbar’s fate seemed to have been sealed, the RSS threw its weight behind the victims as senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale shared a post by a woman on twitter, seeking support for victims.

Also, Union textiles minister Smriti Irani said, “The gentlemen concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue. I appreciate that the media is accosting his female colleagues but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement because I was personally not present there.”

