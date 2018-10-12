search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Visitors crumble apart, six wickets down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Separatists call strike in Kashmir after killing of scholar-turned-militant

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Separatists called for shutdown after PhD scholar-turned-Hizbul Mujahideen leader Manan Wani was killed in encounter with security forces.
Public transport remained off the roads in most places but few private vehicles could be seen plying in the city, officials said. (Representational image | PTI)
 Public transport remained off the roads in most places but few private vehicles could be seen plying in the city, officials said. (Representational image | PTI)

Srinagar: Normal life in Kashmir was affected on Friday due to a strike called by separatists after the killing of PhD scholar-turned-Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani in an encounter with security forces.

Schools, higher educational institutions and business establishments remained closed due to the strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership, a separatist amalgam comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, officials said. 

 

Public transport remained off the roads in most places but few private vehicles could be seen plying in the city, the officials said. 

The separatists called for a shutdown after Wani and his associate Ashiq Hussain Zargar were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district on Thursday. 

Also read: AMU PhD scholar who joined Hizbul among 2 militants killed in J&K

The situation across the valley so far is peaceful but security personnel have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places for maintaining law and order, the officials said.

Tags: strike in j&k, manan wani, j&k encounter, encounter in handwara, separatist strike
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People with more siblings, less likely to get cancer

The research by evolutionary medicine professors in Switzerland and Australia is based on United Nations data charting average family size and disease incidence. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec Comparison: 2018 Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

Datsun has updated the GO hatchback in terms of looks and features, and now we have official details about the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro as well.
 

India vs WI, 2nd Test: Twitterati slams BCCI for axing Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj

While youngster Prithvi Shaw was handed his debut in the opener, Virat Kohli and the team management also decided to give a maiden Test cap to fast bowler Shardul Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eating fatty cheese, yogurt, butter could lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Previous research has found that eating dairy products, particularly cheese and yogurt, was linked to a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes.
 

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

The letters asked whether the vulnerability was revealed previously to any federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, and if there were “similar incidents which have not been publicly disclosed?”
 

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

FB purged more than 800 US pages and accounts for spamming users with politically-tinged garbage links and clickbait just weeks ahead of the US midterm elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Judiciary plagued with ‘rampant sexism’: Bombay HC judge supporting #MeToo

'It takes lot of courage to speak at any time. Why women have not come forward is a very serious problem, and the reason is that because our world is so patriarchal and so biased that it does not allow our women to speak freely at times when they should or they could,' Bombay HC judge Gautam Patel said. (Representational Image)

Tamil weekly Nakkheeran's employees move Madras HC for anticipatory bail

Editor R Gopal was arrested following a complaint from Governor Purohit over the publication of a series of articles in 'Nakkheeran' related to the sex-for-marks scam in the state. (Photo: File)

102 lawmakers contributed Rs 43.67 Cr for rehabilitation in flood-affected Kerala

After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala. (Photo: File | PTI)

SC dismisses pleas of Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot on voters' list of MP, Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two separate petitions of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot seeking directions to the Election Commission to provide the draft voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in text format. (Photo: File)

On #MeToo, Rahul says, 'Truth needs to be told loud and clear'

Demands have escalated for action against Akbar with Congress leader Jaipal Reddy demanding the Union minister's resignation or clarification on the charges levelled against him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham