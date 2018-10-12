Post-cuts in Telangana, fuel prices go up

The Centre had reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a week ago, and oil marketing companies absorbed Rs 1.

Hyderabad: The price of diesel has shot up by Rs 1.80 in a week, vastly negating the relief given by the Centre on October. Petrol is nearly Rs 1 costlier.

The Centre had reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a week ago, and oil marketing companies absorbed Rs 1. In Telangana state, that translated into a reduction of nearly Rs 2.90.

On Thursday, however, diesel cost Rs 81.09 a litre, up by Rs 1.82 from October 4. Petrol was being sold at Rs 87.23 a litre, an increase of 92 paise, against Rs 86.07 on October 4.

There are around 4,000 fuel stations across TS of which 500 are located in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy limits. A few bunks charge Rs 0.10 extra.

Mr G. Vinay Kumar, general secretary of the TS Oil and Gas Dealers Association, said the total tax on petrol in TS stood at 35 per cent, including Excise duty and VAT, and 29 per cent on diesel. “After the Centre announced a price cut, some states reduced VAT but TS didn’t.”