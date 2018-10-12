search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Post-cuts in Telangana, fuel prices go up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 12, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 12:35 am IST
There are around 4,000 fuel stations across TS of which 500 are located in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy limits.
The Centre had reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a week ago, and oil marketing companies absorbed Rs 1.
 The Centre had reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a week ago, and oil marketing companies absorbed Rs 1.

Hyderabad: The price of diesel has shot up by Rs 1.80 in a week, vastly negating the relief given by the Centre on October. Petrol is nearly Rs 1 costlier.

The Centre had reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a week ago, and oil marketing companies absorbed Rs 1. In Telangana state, that translated into a reduction of nearly Rs 2.90.

 

On Thursday, however,  diesel cost Rs 81.09 a litre, up by Rs 1.82 from October 4. Petrol was being sold at Rs 87.23 a litre, an increase of 92 paise, against Rs 86.07 on October 4.

There are around 4,000 fuel stations across TS of which 500 are located in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy limits. A few bunks charge Rs 0.10 extra.

Mr G. Vinay Kumar, general secretary of the TS Oil and Gas Dealers Association, said the total tax on petrol in TS stood at 35 per cent, including Excise duty and VAT, and 29 per cent on diesel. “After the Centre announced a price cut, some states reduced VAT but TS didn’t.”

Tags: excise duty, diesel price
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#MeToo: Aamir backs out of Mogul over allegations against Subhash, T-Series sacks him

‘Mogul’, which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, was to be Aamir Khan’s next film after ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Greek authorities ban overweight tourists from riding on donkeys

Donkeys have been the traditional means of transport on the Island of Santorini known for a hilly terrain (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital bloodbath may lead to more IT layoffs

A large number of techies who entered job market during late ‘80s and early ‘90s are getting phased out or retired involuntarily.
 

Men who drink 2 cups of tea a day are more likely to get their partners pregnant

Two cups of coffee have also been linked to a better sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Killing the competition

The Nokia 3.1 Plus shows possible chances of overpowering some of the best cameras in the segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Don’t ignore people’s questions on Rafale deal’: Shatrughan Sinha to Centre

Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's remarks come amid relentless opposition attack on the government over Rafale deal. (Photo: File | PTI)

After Sabarimala order, Muslim women group to move SC seeking entry in all mosques

NISA president V P Zuhra said that there were no records stating that the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad had opposed women entering mosques and offering prayers. (Representational Image)

India suffered USD 79.5 billion economic loss due to climate disaster: UN report

Illustrating the growing threat from climate change, extreme weather events now account for 77 per cent of total economic losses of USD 2.245 trillion, said the report released on Wednesday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Wife of Apple executive killed by UP police constables gets government job

UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma handed over appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, wife of killed Apple executive. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi should first answer why he went for early polls in 2002: TRS to Amit Shah

Addressing BJP rally at Karimnagar, on Wednesday, Amit Shah had hit out at caretaker CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, saying it has thrust additional election expenditure of hundreds of crores of rupees on people of the state, which in the normal course should have gone to the polls, along with that of Lok Sabha during April-May next year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham