On #MeToo, Rahul says, 'Truth needs to be told loud and clear'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday came out in support of the #MeToo movement, saying it was about time that everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Congress president had refused to answer about the allegations against former editor and MoS External affairs MJ Akbar.

Akbar, who is currently outside the country, is the first person in the government who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women who had worked for him in the many publications he edited before he took to politics.

Rahul Gandhi said he is happy that the space for those who don't treat women with respect and dignity is closing.

"It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change," Gandhi tweeted along with the MeToo hashtag.

It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity.



I’m glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2018

Demands have escalated for action against Akbar with Congress leader Jaipal Reddy demanding the Union minister's resignation or clarification on the charges levelled against him.

However, there has been no clarity either from the government or the ruling BJP on the issue. Speculation is rife that the BJP top brass would seek an explanation from Akbar before taking a call on his fate when he returns to India from an official visit on Sunday.